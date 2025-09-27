



Donald Trump asked Rolex leaders if he would have been invited to look at this month to open the final of VIP Box luxury clocks if he had imposed steep prices for Swiss exports of weeks earlier.

The remarks of the American presidents were jokingly, underlined Jean-Frederic Dufour, the CEO of Rolex, in a letter to Elizabeth Warren, the American senator who had raised questions on the decision to invite Trump, in particular if the conglomerate sought to curl the favor of the administration.

Warren, a democrat for the Massachusetts, said: corruption is not a question of laughing.

Prevails on 39% of the Swiss export rate to the United States much higher than its rate of 15% on the European Union, or 10% in the United Kingdom threatens to carry out pressure on Rolex, one of the main manufacturers of global watches.

Dufour said that the invitation to Trump and other senior personalities of his administration were part of a broader accent on the values ​​of sport, sporting spirit and international friendship, rather than any capitulation to the American president. Rolex has never been committed, and she has never been engaged in negotiations with the US government concerning prices, he wrote.

But Dufour described how Trump spoke of the prices he had imposed on Switzerland, and Swiss exporters like Rolex, weeks earlier.

President Trump, never one to miss a rhetorical opportunity, asked if he would have been invited if he had not been for the prices for a moment that brought a laugh all around and, as you can imagine, a quick return of the excitement in progress, wrote Dufour.

No fundamental discussion took place regarding prices, trade policy or any other official case in the open final in the United States, or since then, he said.

Kush Desai, spokesperson for the White House, using Trumps, favored Jibe about Warren, said: Pocahontas should find a better use of his time than to evoke the theories of the Asinine conspiracy.

While families are crushed by Trump's chaotic prices, Donald Trump and his rich friends laughs in a fancy box sponsored by a luxury watch brand, Warren said. What is the most disconnected from Trump?

Trump received a golf sweater and a sports vest as a sign of appreciation for having attended the event, said Dufour.

