



They wish you to be here.

The State Department announced on Friday that it would revoke the Visa by Colombian President Gustavo Petro after calling American troops to disobey President Trump during a New York demonstration with the controversial founder of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters.

Earlier in the day, Colombian president [Gustavo Petro] was held in a street in New York and urged American soldiers to disobey orders and encourage violence, the State Department posted on X.

On Friday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro addressed anti-Israeli activists outside the United Nations headquarters. Reuters

We will revoke the Petros visa because of its reckless and incendiary actions.

Petro, who was in town for the United Nations General Assembly, went on a megaphone outside the UNS headquarters and called for soldiers from the United States for the United States so as not to point their weapons on people.

Disobéia under Trump's orders, he said to a crowd of anti-Israeli activists. Obviously obey the orders of humanity! »»

Waters, the British co-founder of Pink Floyd, stood next to Petros while the Colombian chief called the uprising.

The pair later posed for photos next to a large Palestinian flag.

The musician Roger Waters spoke to activists alongside Petro on Friday. Reuters Petro Urrego spoke during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. AP

With Roger Waters. Free Palestine, Petro posted on X, sharing a video of himself and waters.

If Gaza falls, humanity dies.

Trump clashed with Petro earlier this year for migrant deportations, threatening visa sanctions, improved inspections for travelers and emergency prices up to 50% on Colombia on the initial refusal of Petros to accept the expelled Colombian nationals.

Roger Waters speaks in a megaphone during an anti-Israeli demonstration in front of the UN on September 26, 2025. Reuters Trump clashed with Petro earlier this year for migrant deportations. Reuters starts your day with everything you need to know

Morning Report provides the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Thank you for registering!

Petro, a former left guerrilla warfare, quickly reversed the course after the threat of Trumps and even offered the American use of his presidential plane to transfer migrants to Colombia.

Waters is an ardent critic of Israel and a frank supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

He became known to make anti-Israeli remarks, in particular by comparing the Jewish state to Nazi Germany.

The waters triggered the indignation in 2023 when he disguised himself as a Nazi officer for a performance in Berlin, while a Crucifix -shaped screen showed the names of deceased personalities, including Anne Frank, the Jewish adolescent killed during the Holocaust, and Abu Akleh, a journalist from Al Jazea who was killed by a camp camp.

Hello everyone except Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (yes Berlin) profanating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted after the concert.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Waters were asked if he was an American citizen.

No, the rock star replied, adding, I have a visa. I pay a lot of taxes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/27/us-news/us-to-revoke-colombian-president-gustavo-petros-visa-after-nyc-protest-with-roger-waters/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos