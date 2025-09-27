MET Office issuing yellow warns with rain bands to clean throughout the United Kingdom





British mixing conditions are predicted

As MET Office predicts the national mixed weather conditions, yellow warnings in some areas in the UK are implemented today.

Weather warnings were issued on the west coast of North Ireland and Scotland. The former was held at 7 am this morning and remains at 7 pm this evening. In Scotland, the warning begins at 8 am and lasts until midnight.

MET Office warns of heavy rains that can cause floods and confusion on Saturdays. Floods may be possible, but bus and train services are likely to be affected by longer travel time.

There may be a stop about power supply and other services. Excellent warnings were not issued.

In other places in the UK, sunny spells and isolated showers are expected. It is expected to feel cool and cool in the rainy place, but the temperature is closer to the average.

MET Office issued a yellow warning on rain on Scotland and North Ireland on September 27, 2025 (MET Office)

The satellite map shared by the MET Office shows a non -band that moves east by crossing the UK on Saturday, but it would have arranged the UK until Sunday morning.

Some areas in the UK can experience fog overnight. MET Office, which is expected on Saturday night, said: The clouds remain on the east, but a light and cooler condition follows west. An uneven fog is possible.

The MET Office says that the rain is probably slower in the northern Scottish and southeastern part of the United Kingdom. Otherwise, it is a bright day with a sunny spell, but there are also a few shower in the west.

On September 27, 2025, MET Office, which shows the rain that crosses the UK on Saturday, 2025 (MET Office)

As we move next week, the predictor predicts the split split northwest-south, and is expected to have a stronger wind and stronger wind, while the latter is widespread.

Ahead of October, British long -range predictions are mixed pictures. MET Office said that the northwest-South Korean split will continue, and the strong winds that affect the northwest region will continue to continue with dry weather to the southeast.

The United Kingdom added that it would be effective when the hurricane Humberto moved to the North Atlantic and lost the tropical characteristics. This will mean the potential for more anxious and windy spells on the first weekend of October.

