



Mark Schlabachsep 27, 2025, 12:36 pm HE

Closesenior College Football Writer author of seven books on university football graduated from the University of Georgia

Farmingdale, NY – The bleeding continued for the American team at the 45th Ryder Cup on Saturday, while the Americans lost three of the four quartet games and drag the Europeans 8.5-3.5 in what quickly becomes the “Black Blowout Bethpage”.

For the third consecutive session, very few things have turned well for the American team, because only one of their three defeats reached the 17th hole.

Unless a miraculous return, the American team risks losing the Ryder Cup for the 11th time in the last 15 games and falling to Europeans on American soil for the first time since 2012.

Europe is only the second road team to win each of the first three sessions of a Ryder Cup.

“Excited by the place where our team is, and we have to keep your foot down,” said Rory McILroy of Northern Ireland.

By following 1 with two holes to play, the American team of the world n ° 1 Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley had the chance to return to the anchor match. But Henley missed a 13-foot birdie on the 17th par-3 which would have won the hole.

The 18th of Par-4, Scheffler struck one of the worst strokes of his career, operating a corner of 116 meters in the good shot. Robert Macintyre, Scotland, and Viktor Hovland in Norway had two putts to win the match.

Scheffler's 1-UP defeat dropped it to 0-3 this week. He did not win in his last seven games of the Ryder Cup to return to the victory of 16.5-11.5 in Europe in Italy two years ago.

Spain Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in England continued to torment the Americans, beating Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 3 and 2 to give Europeans an advance of 7.5-3.5.

Saturday afternoon of four balls

12:25 p.m.: Thomas / Young against McILroy / Lowry12: 41 pm: Scheffler / Dechambeau vs Fleetwood / Rose12: 57 pm: Spaun / Schauffele vs Rahm / Straka1: 13 pm: Burns / Cantlay vs Hatton / Fitzpatrick

Whenever it seemed that Europeans could be in trouble, Rahm saved them with his incredible short match. On the eighth par-3, the poor Hatton tee left Rahm with an awkward position on a shore above a Greenside bunker. In one way or another, with his feet in the sand and the ball in the harsh above him, Rahm overturned him with 49 feet for Birdie.

Rahm has a 9-1-3 sheet in his last 13 games from the Ryder Cup; Rahm and Hatton have never lost in a Quartet match while playing together.

The Americans won their only session point with a 4 and 2 victory from Bryson Dechambeau and Cameron Young on Matt Fitzpatrick in England and Ludvig Berg in Sweden. The American team won four of the first 10 holes, and the European duo has never been able to apply a lot of stress.

Young, who grew up in New York and set the Bethpage Black Score record at the age of 20, became the first American recruit to win his first two games from the Ryder Cup, both at least four holes, from Patrick Reed in 2014. Young and Justin Thomas put Berg and Rasmus Hjgaard 6 and 5 in a four -ball game on Friday.

Young's pairs lost only one hole in his first two games.

“For our country, it was just metal pedal,” said Dechambeau. “Cam played incredible today. We hit it well, we executed when we needed it, and we just put pressure on them all day. They had trouble getting momentum, and when we had our opportunities, we took advantage.”

The Europeans did not have to wait a long time to go up three points in the match, however, because McILroy and Tommy Fleetwood won again, 3 and 2 on Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

The Englishman and Morikawa were 4 after eight holes, and Bradley must surely be criticized for having sent them together after beating 5 and 4 by McILroy and Fleetwood in the quartet on Friday. The American duo won consecutive holes at the end of the match before the end of n ° 16.

Fleetwood is now 10-3-2 in his career as Ryder Cup, the highest percentage of victories (0.733) among 51 European golfers who participated in at least 10 matches, according to the Elias sports office. Fleetwood and McILroy have a 4-0-0 file in the quartet.

“It's Rory McILroy,” said Fleetwood. “I can play from many places where he strikes him. Yes, we loved having the chance to play together in Rome. Our games correspond well. Obviously, we are very close to the course. As Rory has already said, our families are so close. I am just the chance that can play with him in quadruple, and I'm going to take that.”

