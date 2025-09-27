More than 150,000 British graduates have more than 100,000 student loans | Student finance





More than 150,000 students in the UK currently have more than 100,000 student loans and 298,000 borrowers.

The company that has gained shame says that these debt sentences hanging on people are damaged for the future and the ability to gain property ladders.

If the number of people who are burdened by six picture debt, which has risen in six months in six months, increases rapidly, the spine of many students who started college this fall will be cold.

The free request of information submitted by Royal London, an insurance and investment company, to the government -owned student loan company (SLC) has been found to accelerate the student debt level.

The FOI showed that at the end of June, 150,450 people had more than 100,000 excellent balances. In January of this year, there were 113,029 people.

More than 2.6 million people had more than 50,000 student debt.

Meanwhile, the average debt of the British who finished the course last year is 53,000.

Royal London is likely to be a result of a variety of factors, including the increase in tuition fees and living expenses, and the effects of longer repayment periods according to the new student loan plan.

Student financing is composed of tuition loans, dealing with course fees, paying directly to the university, and being designed to help the rents and foods such as rents and foods. Both must be paid back.

When someone starts the loan repayment, the amount of payment depends on some repayment plan. There are five plans for British borrowers and each plan works in different ways. It is determined by what someone is, where they lived when they were loans, when they started the course, and what they studied.

For example, if you are from England and start your degree after August 1, 2023, the loan will be in Plan 5. The British students who started in the last grade receive two loans.

Plan 5 loans have a 3.2%interest rate. Crucially, they will be recorded 40 years after the start of repayment. Plan 2 loans are recorded 30 years after the repayment starts.

Royal Londons Consumer Finance Sarah Penniels says: Six picture student loans are not numbers on the screen. It becomes more difficult to delay your dreams, derail a savings plan, and feel the financial safe.

SLC spokesman says: In many cases, the exceptional balance is a function of government policy that provides the results of additional years of funding when exempt from repeated research restrictions in certain situations, support for additional year funds, and individuals show strong personal reasons.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education says this balance is not typical of most graduates.

Students are convinced that students in higher education provides practical value for money, and it is important for universities to teach and experience the students and experiences to teach and experience students.

In addition, a sustainable student financial system for both students and taxpayers is important. Since last year, freshmen must start repayment when they issue loans and earn more than 25,000 people per year and extend the 40 -year repayment period.

