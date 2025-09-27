The United States reveals the Visa for the President of Colombia after urging American soldiers to disobey Trump





Tensions between the United States and Colombia have increased with the State Department announcing that it revoked a visa for Gustavo Petro, president of the Latin American country, after participating in a New York demonstration where he called on the American soldiers to disobey the orders of President Donald Trump.

The department declared on Friday on social networks on Friday that Petro “was held in a street in New York and urged American soldiers to disobey and encourage violence. We will revoke the Petro visa because of its reckless and incendiary actions”.

Petro was visiting the United Nations Annual General Assembly. During a demonstration nearby on Friday against the war in Gaza, he declared “I ask all the soldiers of the United States army, does not point your rifles against humanity” and “disobey Trump's orders”.

Petro returned to Colombia on Saturday as planned, in accordance with a decree of September 18 on the delegation of powers during his absence. He said on X that he had discovered his visa status when he arrived.

The State Department did not answer questions about the question of whether the revocation would affect future visits.

Petro, the first president on the left of Colombia, used an article on X addressed to Trump to say that “international law gives me immunity to go to the UN and that there should not be reprisals for my free opinion, because I am a free person.”

Petro, who has a story to talk about the cuff in winding and ideologically busy speeches, also said on social networks that “I don't care” for punishment because he is also a European citizen. This means that he does not need a visa to go to the United States

Colombia broke diplomatic links with Israel last year during the War of Israel-Hamas. Petro has repeatedly described the headquarters of Israel of Gaza as a genocide.

Colombia has long been an ally of the United States in Latin America, cooperating closely in the fight against drug trafficking. But there have been repeated clashes between Petro, a former member of the rebel group, and the republican administration of Trump.

In his speech by the General Assembly on Tuesday, Petro called for a criminal investigation into Trump and other officials involved in the fatal strikes of this month on boats in the Caribbean who, according to the White House, transported drugs. The White House offered rare information on how operations met or the judicial authorities under which they were carried out.

Earlier this year, Petro resisted deportation flights using American military planes, leading to a diplomatic crisis while Trump threatened to retaliate with higher prices and visa suspensions. The United States is the largest trading partner in Colombia, and Petro's government has given way, saying that it would accept planes.

The United States has accused Colombia earlier this month not to cooperate with anti-narcotic efforts. Although the designation did not include sanctions that would have reduced assistance from the United States to the country, it was a clear reprimand that frustrated Petro.

He said that his country had lost the life of “police, soldiers and regular citizens, trying to prevent cocaine” from reaching the United States.

More CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-revokes-visa-for-president-of-colombia-gustavo-petro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos