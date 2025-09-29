Keegan Bradley's cardinal sin as captain of the Ryder Cup came before the arrival of the Americans with Bethpage Black





A captain of the Ryder Cup is responsible for making a myriad of decisions, but during the organization of the event, one of the most crucial is to set up the golf course in a way for the benefit of his team. It has never been more important than in Bethpage Black, sadly known as one of the most difficult golf tests. (There is a literal warning sign for players before arriving on the first tee, making sure they know that the black course is only for “highly qualified golfers”.

Most of the black course test comes from Tee-to-Green where narrow fairways and extremely criminal rough are the characteristics of the arrangement that fans have learned, largely from Bethpage State Park which welcomes us.

The configuration of the Ryder CUP 2025 was shocking for those who expected this type of test for the biennial event, while the United States Captain Keegan Bradley has chosen to widen the fairways and reduce the harsh. This transformed Bethpage into a putting competition, and during the first two days, the Europeans dominated the Greens on the way to a 15 to 13 victory, the first on the road on each side since 2012.

“We tried to set up the course to help our team. Obviously, it was not the right decision,” said Bradley on Sunday evening when he was stewing in the loss of 2 points. “I think that each time you are the leader of a team or the captain or the coach, or something else, we talked about it last night, you will get the distinctions, and you have to take the blame when things are not going well.

“I definitely made a mistake on the configuration of the course. I should have listened to my intuition a little more. For any reason, it was not the right way to put the course.

Bradley took the deserved heat for certain staff decisions in the team event, but the course configuration was the cardinal sin of the American captain's week. The idea was to open the course for a longer striker like Bryson Dechambeau and Cameron Young, but this strategy was imperfect for several reasons.

Long Rough is even more criminal for short strikers because they will use longer clubs which are more difficult to get out of Rough. They were free to bomb all week.

Even if the configuration turned out to be successful for Dechambeau and Young, it has simultaneously played in the hands of the best European players. It is no coincidence that McILroy and Rah prospered during the first four sessions on a route that was perfectly built to attack.

The factor that Bradley could not predict was how gentle the Greens would be after the heavy rains dropped Thursday after aggressive watering in the head of the Ryder Cup which assured that the route was in good shape for the event.

The rough short only did what extent the course played. There were times when it was better to be out of the fairway, because we didn't need to worry about making the ball too much.

Being in the harsh should never be an advantage in a course like Bethpage Black, but the lack of penalty of the TEE has weakened the advantage of the crowd. The advantage of having a noisy atmosphere is to make the opposing team uncomfortable with the nerves that come into play more frequently on the tee where fans are the closest and the most noisy.

The fans were undoubtedly rowdy, but the Europeans did not have to worry about nervous oscillations which cost them a hole because there were practically no holes on the golf course where a missed fairway put one to a severe drawback.

It was already an experienced and veteran team from the Ryder Cup with 11 Rome return players, but some had not yet played a road Ryder Cup and others had not yet found a lot of success on American soil. Matt Fitzpatrick, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Berg and Shane Lowry all fall into this bucket as golfers who have provided great elevators for Europe to support their stars.

Perhaps their level of performance would have been the same, whatever the configuration of the course, but it certainly did not hurt that Bethpage Black welcomed them with open arms, which providing little discomfort.

Each Ryder Cup captain has his choices and his agreements examined; Bradley certainly has some of those he also wants to come back – notably by sending the Collin Morikawa and Harris English to associate twice and that Russell Henley played strange holes on Friday with Scottie Scheffler.

But the most important error that Bradley in turn made when the Captain of the Ryder Cup came before the teams made feet on the field in Long Island, New York. Nutoring of the difficulty of a notoriously difficult course when your players are the most comfortable and the support of fans was their own goal.

Bradley recognized it immediately, but early recognition does not prevent nightmares on lawn mowers, nozzle and rain.

