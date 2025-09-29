International
The United States has lost this Ryder Cup before it started
Farmingdale, Ny Shane Lowry, jumped and celebrated like a man who knew that the result had been in doubt, so in this sense, the United States succeeded in a huge Sunday upset. The Americans rallied to transform an eruption of Ryder Cup into an old respectable defeat.
It was just a shame that the Americans woke up on Sunday morning without a single point from the former Texas Longhorn which is three -quarters of the path to the big career slam.
I speak, of course, of Jordan Spieth.
And it is a shame that the United States was so little left from the former world n ° 1 which crossed the open of the United States by driving the ball longer and more straight than we thought before.
Dustin Johnson, of course.
Oh, and what could have been if the United States could really count on the guy who won several majors with a strange capacity to invoke his best golf course when he needed it.
Yup: Koepka Brooks.
The Americans who played showed grain, they finally made more clutch putts and there have been a few moments that should give them at least a little comfort. Russell Henley missed a putt that would have closed Lowry, but he struck an epic approach to deeply in a fairway bunker to install it. Cam Young, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele were 40 years old in simple against European pillars Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory Mcilroy and Jon Rahm. Bravo to all.
I have never seen anything like it, and I never felt anything like looking at the golf course, playing golf, does not matter, said Young. I think it's really just a testimony to what it means for all of us to be here, and how much we all want to play for each other.
The United States has lost a better team. No shame on that.
But the United States could also have brought a better team.
The Americans fell behind Europe well before their arrival at Bethpage Black. They were amazed by a combination of bad luck, greed, crisis and intestine struggles, as well as a continuous epic distraction.
15 American men have won a major in the last decade and are under 42. This means that 15 Americans have delivered to the largest scene and should always be at their peak, or nearby.
Do you know how many of these 15 were part of this Ryder Cup team?
Six.
It is absurdly low. Sixty percent of the main American champions at their peak did not make the Ryder Cup team.
There were various reasons for the nine absences. Obviously, no one could anticipate Gary Woodland needing brain surgery; He was here as vice-captain. Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman each won majors in 2023, then fell. It happens. So it's three out of nine.
But when you look at the other six, there is a line through, and you can probably guess what it is.
Koepka, Johnson and Patrick Reed started walking from the Liv golf pipe in 2022, stealing legitimate competitive opportunities. They had to win Ryder Cup places in the majors, because they are the only events they play that anyone outside Liv takes seriously. Johnsona, 41, who spent seven years ranked in the top 10 of the world was a non-entity. Koepkaa, 35, who won five major championships was a ghost of himself. Reed, a 35 -year -old self -proclaimed Captain America, played as a former master champion in Augusta National and Captain Kangaroo to the three other majors.
The Europeans left for Liv too, but not in the figures that the Americans have made. Livs Jon Rahm remained competitive and did the Ryder Cup team; It is the European version of Bryson Dechambeau. Tyrrell Hatton left for Liv but has always qualified for the Ryder Cup team on points. If Liv Golf has never existed, Europe probably brings exactly the same Bethpage Black team.
Allows you to descend the list.
Spieth, who once seemed to be the dominant player of his generation, failed to make the top 50 for the Fedex Cup qualifiers in each of the last two years. Have you ever thought that a 32-year-old Jordan Spieth Spieth would have no case to be part of the Ryder Cup team?
Then there is Webb Simpson, which was also here as vice-captain. You might think that his time has passed some time ago, but he's only 40 years old. Simpson won a US Open and six other PGA Tour events before it was 35 years old and none in the five years that followed.
For what its value, Spieth and Simpson have both sat at the PGA Tour Policy Board in recent years. Simpson is always on it. I’m not saying it caused their decline, but I think it’s just wondering if he has played a role. A large part of the golf is to be in the right frame of mind. Spend a lot of time trying to guarantee the future of the PGA Toursome's PGA tours to fight the peers behind closed doors, probably not good for the game of Anybodys (although the member of the Policy Board of Directors Patrick Cantlay has played his buttocks this week.)
The last former major champion of his peak who did not play this week is, of course, Keegan Bradley.
Bradley made the right decision when he left the team. The Ryder Cup used to play the captains, but baseball used players, and no one suggests that Aaron Judge filled a map of the range. The Ryder Cup has become far too large, too competitive and too emotional for a captain to play for her team.
But think about the reason why Bradley was a captain in the first place.
Keegan Bradley was the captain of the Ryder Cup of this year in part because the line of possible captains had collapsed. / Brendan McDermid-Retters via Imagn Images
For years, Captain Bethpage Black seemed to be Phil Mickelson if he wanted it. He is one of the best players in history, and New Yorkers adopted him as one of their own each time he played a major in the region. But Mickelson excommunicated from the golf establishment when he helped create a liv.
With Mickelson, Tiger Woods was the obvious choice. But Woods did not feel that he could fully devote himself to the part of the captain of captain because he is busy sitting on the board of directors of politicians, a role he only took because of the combat of Golf PGA Tour-Liv.
Mickelson and Woods do not agree on many these days (if they have done). But I'm sure they are suitable that if one of them was a captain, they would have chosen Bradley.
Imagine a Ryder Cup with Tiger or Phil as captain; Peak Spieth teams up with his boyfriend Justin Thomas; OneTime Best Pals DJ and Koepka forming an imposing partnership; And an ardent Keegan Bradley corresponding to an ardent Justin Rose Birdie for Birdie.
Not only could it have happened. Most should have occurred.
I don't know who would have been left home, or if the United States would have won the Ryder Cup, but it is not really the point. The American candidates pool was less deep than it should have been.
The Americans of Bethpage Black fought as hard and care as much as the Europeans, and it was true before their return on Sunday:
When we went to bed (Saturday), Bradley said, I was just surprised at the way these guys were, we're going to win this, and they believed it.
Bradleys' players lost the Ryder Cup. But they defeated the idea that the compensation of the players for the first time would decrease the event.
There are Americans who care more about being paid than winning the Ryder Cup.
They were only here.
|
