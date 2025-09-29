The United States Golf remains disjointed while the quarter-century of the European domination of the Ryder Cup continues tirelessly





Farmingdale, NY – The largest attraction of the Ryder Cup is not the United States in competition against Europe, the wild crowd, the biennial cadence of the event or the world renowned golf tracks that welcome it.

The reason why he stands out from the main championships, the PGA Tour calendar and the Olympic Games is that golf, an individual sport – perhaps the most individual sport of all – undergoes a transfer of paradigm in a team game under the banner of the Ryder Cup.

Once every two years, for three days, the rules change. The game is transcend, requiring the collective competence and the will of 12 men, not one, to enter the circle of the winner.

You've already heard everything, but as the cheers of European supporters have sounded Long Island, long before Sunday evening, there is no more poignant time to repeat the learned lesson in the inherent nature of this event.

Europe has beaten the United States 15 to 13 because it played Golf Grésillant, collectively, in a team.

The United States may have most of the best golfers on the planet, but again, it did not have the best team.

And so, for the ninth time of the 12 interpretations of this illustrious golf celebration since the beginning of the century, Europe has still been better.

The only pen of the United States cap was that it prevented this Ryder Cup from becoming a legendary fleeing eruption.

At least there was a little fight. It took until Sunday – the fifth session and the last 12 games – so that the Ryder Cup becomes interesting, so that the Americans seem to have really wanted to win the fucking thing.

Prospering in 11 individual games, the United States has involuntarily proven that its team was forced to relearn every two years: the Ryder Cup concerns the collective, not the individual.

The Americans finally scored a record in single Sunday of 8.5 points, going 6-1-5 head-to-head on the last day of competition. The 12th match was “wrapped” after Viktor Hovland in Europe withdrew with a neck injury, encouraging the United States to reveal that English Harris would also be seated. Each side conceded half a point, pushing Europe in front of 12 to 5 before the first match of the day.

By the way: the United States captain Keegan Bradley, who was not too happy that his team lost the opportunity to score a full point, right: “The rule must change,” he said on Sunday evening. “It is obvious to everyone in the world of sport, in this room, this rule must change by the next Ryder Cup.

What followed during the five hours of singles competition alternated between being intriguing, exciting and … briefly … filled with hope. Xander Schauffle categorically removed Jon Rahm. Scottie Scheffler finally left the Schnid, barely exceeding Rory McILroy. (Scheffler entered Sunday as the first world n ° 1 to have started 0-4-0 in a Ryder Cup). Bryson Dechambeau equaled a record, gathering from five below to seven holes with his match with Matt Fitzpatrick.

Match by match, the dashboard has gone from gray to red. The margin of seven points before the opening tee suddenly fell to three when JJ Spaun climbed on Sepp Straka.

It was a return that fueled – for a moment – for a moment – of ephemeral hope among the tens of thousands of fans of us, flooding the ground around the last four holes.

This hope has disappeared at 5:15 p.m. he when Shane Lowry sank a 6-foot and 3 inch putt to lift Europe at 14 points, winning a retention of Ryder Cup and putting visitors half a point in pure and simple victory.

A few moments before that, just when it seemed that the United States put on the smallest needle in the history of golf, Russell Henley had the photo of his life: 128 meters from the left fairway bunker, an easily explosion at least 100 feet in the air that plunged less than 10 feet from the spindle. But Henley left his short putt, who fell in love with the Lowry door, which drained his efforts and exploded with joy.

The Irishman was in tears. It took a team effort, but the tall man finished the work. Lowry has not even won his match; In fact, the only European to claim a full point on Sunday was Ludvig Berg, who beat Patrick Cantlay.

Sunday was the coronation. Europe did its job on Friday and Saturday. He won three of the first four sessions 3 to 1 (the 2.5 to 1.5 other), becoming the first visiting team to sweep Foursomes and four balls in the modern history of the Ryder Cup. It has almost no chance for the United States

The establishment of Europe was unreal. The Greens were too indulgent, to be sure, and the Bethpage Black Rough was far from its typical depth and its hellish coarseness. These are the cardinal sins of the American captain of Bradley.

Europe has never let the United States believe that it had a chance in the team competition. This psychological advantage so often seen in traditional team sports proving a critical Sunday when the United States finally gathered its act.

“It is no one's fault that mine,” said Bradley. “When you are the leader of the team, the coach, no matter what you call it … When you lose, you take the blame.”

There are important questions to answer the United States: how he chooses his captain, how his captain manages the quartets and the four balls, how to use modern data to make more informed decisions.

If the Ryder Cup will become a real rivalry again, at the heart of all this must be a calculation not only with the way in which the United States builds its team but the psychological approach it adopts in the weeks and months preceding the Ryder Cup.

The next chance of the Americans occurred in 2027 at Adare Manor in the County of Limerick, Ireland. The United States will enter as an even larger enemy – perhaps lower – than Europe has appeared in New York in the last three days.

This oppressed status can only be challenged by chemistry and true belief to each other.

The real teamwork is the essence of the Ryder Cup. It is a requirement. The European part understands it at a fundamental level. This is why those in blue and yellow bring the trophy back through the Atlantic Ocean, while the United States can be looked at the other side to celebrate, trying to remember what this feeling is.

