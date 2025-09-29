Keegan Bradley is never more proud after the United States is fighting the Ryder Cup on the last day





By Ryder Cup Digital on September 29, 2025 0:01 utc

Keegan Bradley said he was proud of the United States of final combat, but agreed that he was responsible for their Ryder Cup defeat.

The hosts were outdated in the first two days at Bethpage Black, falling to a record deficit of 11-4 against Team Europe.

With the victory of Luke Donalds's team seeming to be a procession, the United States has threatened to stage a miraculous return on Sunday.

But despite the victory of eight and a half points of 12 single games, they failed while Europe won a 15-13 victory to win on the road for the fifth time.

Europeans have won a match today. You think of the chances that something like it is, just on a reversal of rooms would be incredible, he said.

When you go out in sport and you fight to win your buttocks, it shows you how proud these guys are and how much they want it and how much it means for them.

Go there today and do what they did is close to a miracle.

He continued: it is not the fault but mine.

When you are the leader of the team and you are the coach, the captain, no matter how you want to call him, and you lose, you have to take the blame.

It is not an Elsses fault. They are not ELS, the PGA of America or anything. Sometimes, in sport, you face an opponent who sometimes beats you; They play better. And they played better than us. We have given a big fight, that's for sure.

Appointed Captain Surprise for the United States last year, Bradley – the youngest skipper of the Ryder Cup since Tony Jacklin in 1983 was the subject of criticism.

The configuration of the course, in particular the raw and gentle greens, seemed to suit Europe more than its side.

We tried to set up the course to help our team, added Bradley. Obviously, it was not the right decision.

Farmingdale, New York – September 27: A general view as Rory McILroy from Team Europe plays his shooting of the first tee during the Saturday morning matches of the Ryder Cup 2025 at Black Bethpage Race State Park Golf Race on September 27, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Kate McShane / Getty Images)

I think that whenever you are the leader of a team or captain or the coach, or something else, we talked about it last night, you will get the distinctions, and you have to take the blame when things are not going well.

I definitely made a mistake when configuring the course. I should have listened to my intuition a little more.

For any reason, it was not the right way to set up the course.

We thought it was the best way to create the golf course to win. You look at the Ryder passes, and it's sort of how it goes.

Sometimes you have to make a decision on what to do, and you know, if I could go back, I would probably have changed that.

But Europeans played an incredible golf course. No matter how you define the course when you play as well.

