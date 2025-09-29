



If you can choose the Labor Party led by the Keir Starmer and Reform UK led by Nigel Farage, the British are divided into a party who prefers to win the next general election. 38%said the Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer, said that 35%is a reform Britain led by Nigel Farage.

According to the new data of IPSOS in UKS Policy Pulse Survey, Britons won the next general election by dividing whether they prefer the Labor Party led by Keir Starmer or Nigel Farage.

If you can choose the Labor Party led by Nigel Farage and the Labor Party led by Reform UK, will Britons prefer for the next election? The British are divided into parties who prefer to win the next general election. While 38%of the Labor Party, led by Keir Starmer, says it is a reformed UK led by Nigel Farage, Younger Britons prefer to form the next government, while older Britons will prefer reform Britain. On the contrary, half (53%) says it is not clear what the Keir starmer means (N/C in June 2025). The current labor and relocation conservative governments are responsible. 28%say that the current labor government is the most responsible, while 15%say the previous conservative government is most responsible. 54%of those who believe that the state is leading in the right direction says the current labor government is most responsible for this. 17%say that the previous conservative government is the most responsible, but 20%believes that 20%is a combination of 2. 67%said that the Labor Party made a wrong decision on the state, including 21%of the parties, and the government received an average performance rating of 3.5 of 10 (-0.1) last month when the government requested the government to score the government's achievements at 0-10. The 16-34 year old (5.1) and the labor voter (5.4) continued to rank the government's highest ranking, and the 55-year-old (2.3) and the UK voters (1.3) earned the lowest score. The British government is not convinced that the British government is operating the state competent and seriously. The same ratio (63%) does not believe that the government is honestly operating the country. Three of the four of the four (73%) believed that former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner decided to resign. Election. The performance of this problem seems to be poor. Half (52%) says the Labor Party is doing bad things to improve NHS, which increases 6 PPTs from June. Two -thirds of British (67%) said the government has been doing bad things to reduce the cost of increasing 5 PPTs since June. 63%say they have been doing bad things to manage immigration and asylum since June. Since June, four PPTs have been increased. When the best political party asks people about major policy issues, labor, conservatives and reforms, the UK (15% labor, 16% conservative, 15% reform) labor (15%) and the UK (15%) will help to reduce the cost of preservation. (18%) takes some initiative to improve NHS, with 15%of reform UKs, conservative sugars 10%, and conservatives (31%) have important initiatives for immigration/asylum management.

These results say that labor is at a difficult point for the party conference season, two out of two of the three accidents are heading in the wrong direction, and the majority of the public say that the party is doing bad things to manage major problems. But while the British reform Britain is leading immigration, there are no parties to major issues such as economic and living expenses, and when they choose their own, the public prefers the labor government over the British Reformed government. This suggests that you can still potentially turn things on all labor issues.

IPSOS interviewed 2,272 adult samples over the United Kingdom. The interview was conducted online between September 5 and 9, 2025. The data is added to the weight to match the profile of the population. All polls apply a wide range of potential errors.

