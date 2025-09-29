Cascade failures of a US Ryder Cup Bethpage





Farmingdale, ny – When this Ryder Cup disappears in the sand of time, it will be easy to remember how closer.

It will be easy to point out from the dashboard, 15-13, and to remember the valiant American return which has made a real fear in the euros. Overall, the loss will seem small and explainable: things come down to decisions of a few captains, a style of golf with wide variance, an unexpected course configuration and luck.

All in all, the Americans have won or divided by two all the matches in single except one of the Sundays, erasing a massive deficit and bringing the Ryder Cup to the edge of the biggest return in the history of the event. In the end, they lost the cup on the last hole in the eighth game of the day, when Birdie Putt of 10 feet of Shane Lowry found the bottom of the hole and gave Europeans the half-point necessary to keep. It was longer than anyone – even competition – expected the United States to hang out on a Sunday that started to look like a bloodbath, and began to feel very differently.

“To be honest, no,” said Lowry, when he was asked if he expected him to be the decisive point. “I did not imagine myself by going up the 18th needing a birdie to keep the Ryder Cup. It was, yes, like the two worst hours of my life. It was horrible. It was.”

But hidden in Lowry's response is a core of truth that speaks to a much broader American failure: the last two hours of the single match of Lowry against Russell Henley on Sunday afternoon were the most uncomfortable he felt all weekend with Bethpage Black. This reflects the uncomfortable – and unhappy – truth of this week: almost all ways, this Ryder Cup was a spectacular disappointment.

It will be easy (and tempting) to focus on a single area of ​​the American debacle: leadership, players, stars, crowds, the environment. It will be more difficult to remember that, up close, reality was not as simple. This American team was not beaten with Bethpage, it was beaten everywhere and in almost all directions.

The greatest failures took place on the course. For the second consecutive cup, a list of the talented United States has been round in team sessions, seeming discomboboboky and apathetic against a European assault. The depth was again a problem for the Americans, who saw a huge third of the list went without a Bethpage victory, but the American Star Power was not much better (Save Xander Schauffele and brilliant recruit Cameron Young). Scottie Scheffler became the first player since Peter Alliss in 1967 to go 0-4-0 in the first four sessions of a Ryder Cup, while Patrick Cantlay and Bryson Dechambeau played five sessions each and emerged with three combined points.

“It was probably one of the lowest moments of my career,” said Scheffler about the final loss of his week 1-4-0.

Scheffler looked closely at the United States losing each of the first four sessions of the Cup, outclassed and exceeded by a European team that looked better prepared and more comfortable in the game game format. This was also part of the disappointment: Captain Keegan Bradley and the American team seemed to have trouble with the minutations of alignment and management of associating it, stating a “plan” for another blow that included the option of Datagolf (Harris English / Collin Morikawa, 0-2-0), and required a pair of training player. These decisions were at least defensible for Bradley, whose players may have lost, regardless of their order, their arrangement or their opponent. The same thing could not be said for the decision to set up Bethpage Black for a Birdfiefest, reducing the brutal heights at the height as the typical public game and leaving the Greens as sweet as the butter of a day, which seemed to benefit much more from the euros than the Americans.

“Obviously, it was not the right decision,” said Bradley. “I definitely made an error on the course configuration. I should have listened to my intuition. “

Lighting next to Michael Jordan in Bethpage while Tyrrell Hatton paid a birdie to go 3-UP on Bryson and JT.

His Airness summed up the morning session well.

“We have problems.”

– James Colgan (@ jamescolgan26) September 26, 2025

Bradley was not the whole problem as a captain, and yet his decisions helped open the way to a European dream week. The euros took momentum almost immediately after the start of the pairs of foursomas on Friday, by zapping the momentum of a crowd which would pass the rest of the weekend oscillating between Restless and unruly. Things have reached a head on Saturday afternoon with a series of pathetic insults launched mainly towards the Irish duo of Rory McILroy and Shane Lowry.

The crowd's situation was more nuanced than an angry crowd, but not much. Whether a few bad apples or a few people, the display has pumped oxygen in a series of ugly stereotypes on New Yorkers, New York Golf and the decision to bring the Ryder Cup to a municipal course. The faithful of Bethpage should be embarrassed by the screen, just like the PGA in America, which has failed to adequately train its marshals and safety staff to sniff the problem. Players, as Justin Thomas pointed out, also assume a certain responsibility to amplify the frustrated environment with mainly non -competitive performance.

“Cam and I told Shane and Rory yesterday that we felt for them,” said Thomas on Sunday. “Cam and I just want to give them something to encourage them instead of people to encourage. I think it was a bit of the main consensus of the last two days, that we did not give them enough to encourage, and they just tried to help us win.”

It seems that it is both the first and last failure of this Ryder Cup: a failure of the soul. From the first announcement of a Ryder Cup in one of the real golf words in America accessibility and affordability during the last day of $ 750 per ticket, the Ryder Cup Bethpage seemed fundamentally poorly deserved. The aim of hosting a Ryder Cup in one of the purest sites in America was not to set records for ticket income or hospitality offers, but rather to provide one of the most noisy and passionate golf bases in the world the possibility of raising your voice. The objective was to bring one of the biggest golf events to real Golfers in New York. In the end, this Ryder Cup was not obtained either.

These 40 minutes of glory on Sunday afternoon imported. They brought this Ryder Cup closer, and for a second, they gave us an overview of this weekend as it should have been: strong and raucous and accessible and fun. But before entering another capital event in Adare Manor in Ireland in two years, we would do well to remember the three days – and two years – which preceded this week.

Maybe we may remember that these Americans are not close. There is work to do, and on Sunday evening in Bethpage, there are no easy answers.

