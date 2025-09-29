ED Miliband is a British government X | Edmill Band





ED Miliband said that the government is likely to get out of X because Elon Musk is a dangerous person.

Energy said Musk is part of the global network on the right side, including Nigel Farage.

Miliband spoke at the Fringe event held at the Labor Conference, saying: [Nigel] Farage wants workers' rights and all of them less. Even if he is raised as something else, he now takes people's rights from global billionaire, such as Elon Musk, which is part of the global network on the right, and steals people's freedom, and we must insist.

Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and renamed X, was criticized for not cracking down on the wrong information of the platform and not sharing fake news.

He has recently appeared in a video link in London's top priority, organized by criminals Tommy Robinson, who has been convicted, and violence is coming to you, calling for a change in the government. You counterattack or die. I think that's true.

Miliband talked about Musk: he demanded the overthrow of our government. He caused violence on our streets. His platform X promotes information. He is a dangerous person.

He asked if the government meant that he had to leave X.

Last year, Steve Rothheram, a labor market in Liverpool City, said that when the riots spread in his region, people should leave the platform. He is approaching whether we should withdraw in large quantities and other platforms, he said.

The Labor Party MP also began to ban X.

When Miliband asked if he was discouraged by the injury of reform and the spread of climate rejection: Did you lose elections in 2015? I could leave.

But the point of politics is about ideals. The point of politics is to go out and argue about your case. You will let the chip fall to where they can do, maybe you can win, and maybe you will not believe it all. You win in the debate.

He said that reforms were insisted on the pracles who wanted to play our country, and that opposition to Net Zero came from large -scale economic interests.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Our morning email sees the main stories of today and tells what happens and why it is important.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Keir Starmer and his cabinet were more confident about the necessity of climate behavior and renewable energy or risk of reform.

In the fringe panel, Bill Esterson, chairman of Commons Energy Committe, said: We talk about the clean power agenda and we don't talk about what we are doing in energy, so we don't talk as much as we used. [about the climate threat].

I probably feel why people who collect wrong information and return to climate rejection have traction.

Miliband said he was very talented in Andy Burnham and his leadership ambition, but Keirs Guy. If you ask leadership questions, I am Keirs Guy.

Miliband said:

Please guide you quickly about this story show

The best public service journalism depends on the direct accounts of those you know.

If you have something to share on this topic, you can use the following method to contact us with confidentiality.

Security messaging in Guardian app

The Guardian app has a tool to send tips for the story. The message is encrypted and hidden in everyday activities performed by all Guardian mobile apps. This prevents the observer from knowing what you said, of course, you are communicating with us at all.

If you do not have a Guardian app yet, download (iOS/Android) and go to the menu. Select security messaging.

SecurityDrop, Instant Messengers, Email, Phone and Posts

If you can safely use the tor network without observation or monitoring, you can send messages and documents to Guardian through the Securedrop platform.

Finally, the guide in Guardian.com/tips lists some of the methods that are tightly contacted at the time and explains each advantages and disadvantages.

Illustration: Guardian Design / Rich cousin

Thank you for your opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/28/ed-miliband-says-it-is-possible-that-uk-government-should-leave-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos