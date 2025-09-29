Manchester visited Market Town with the UK's best high street for 90 minutes.





I fell in love with everything about this medieval market city and had the best cake in my life.

35S writer's Bethany

13:43, September 28, 2025

I visited Market Town and said I had the best high street in the UK and fell in love with everything about it (Getty/Rob Browne).

If you think you have to travel hundreds of miles in a city like Edinburgh for the atmosphere of the old town, you may need to think again if you need to feel in part of Harry Potter's novel. There is a lot closer to the house.

I haven't been to SHROPSHIRE's SHREWSBURY and I saw a wonderful picture, but I had little expectation. I always liked to keep an open mind when I visited a new place, and I didn't know what to really expect because I didn't read a subordinate or didn't see much about it.

However, SHREWSBURY was recently named by Telegraph as a village with the best high street in the UK, which was called the “sign of light penetrating light.” SHREWSBURY told shoppers that he chose a healthy independent business that provides “a good reason for avoiding Amazon's tyranny.” Residents proudly talked about their villages.

I've been there for exactly 24 hours, and I quickly know that if you are just passing by, it's an ideal sweet place if you are just passing by.

SHREWSBURY was good and calm on Saturday (image: Getty)

When I came out of the train station, the first thing I noticed was the hill. The station is in one position, slightly higher next to the old castle. I stayed in the same room, the cross between the Airbnb, the boutique Schuzurry Room in the quiet corner of the hotel and the village.

If you carry a keypad and room and enjoy a room without a room on a holiday, it's a good idea to stay there. And the location was gorgeous. The coffee machine with several coffee pods also got a big tick from me.

I loved to get lost in the historic lane of SHREWSBURY (image: Getty)

In the morning, the first place I went was the cafe with the most friendly employees I saw. The SHREWSBURY COFFEEHOUSE has a cozy and decorative, many characters in the decoration, and there are many seats with different floors downstairs.

I went to Avocado from Sourdough toast and was a lot of taste that offered extra kicks by spraying ideal brunch and pieces of red pepper. Definitely needed to fall into the mood for the day of exploration.

When I visited, the weather was not exactly advantageous. In fact, we actually received what we actually thought of as the greatest flood I saw, but this realized how many things you could do indoors.

Georgiah's window and door in this historic market town (image: Getty)

First, we explored the SHREWSBURY MUSEUM and Art Gallery to provide amazing insights to the area. I learned that the wool mammoth had a time spent on SHREWSBURY's fields, and it is amazing to see the old collection.

About 90 minutes from Manchester, this city must be visited if you like independent shops and cafes. There was also an outdoor food market that sells everything from baked foods to Indian food.

One of my eyes was Old Market Hall Cinema, which finished all dramas in ballet. We couldn't go at this time, but we are on my list for the next visit. The building itself was fascinating.

Some of the old teder -style features are doubled to respect old buildings (images: Bethany Gavaghan). If you like to explore new places with some old towns, SHREWSBURY must be in the British travel bucket list (Bethany Gavaghan).

The next stop that needed sweet snacks was a coffee shop called a cat's pajamas. The name was enough to attract me. This was a really nice space (provided by cocktails) and a great place for indie/creative type. I went to their Red Velvet Lammington, which was a 10/10 experience. I do not need persuasion and I will absolutely go back for more.

With a free afternoon, I loved to get lost on the old old street. It was surprisingly calm on Saturday and added to its charm. Perhaps the weather was in charge, but there was a hidden gem that was hidden when compared to more exaggerated medieval cities like Wells, who fell into social media.

There are 76,782 inhabitants of the Charles Darwin of SHREWSBURY, with more than 500 independent retailers and hospitality places. “The city center is actually noticeable,” said SEB Slater, managing director of SHREWSBURY BID.

The building, worth gravel and postcards, gave Harry Potter (Bethany Gavaghan). The outdoor food market was amazing and seemed to run easily despite the weather (Image: Bethany Gavaghan).

My favorite shop has been a huge underground store that sells antique items, SHREWSBURY Antiques Center, for more than 30 years. I don't buy anything in this place, but walking around is my own experience.

I like to see other items, what their stories are, where they come from, and who are wondering who they belong to. And there are more than 50 individual traders, so the choice is huge.

The last stop we came was a pizza restaurant we walked early and was assigned to a place that looked like a place. It's not easy because you can detect the seductive fragrance in multiple doors.

The dough and oil have a brand to sell rural pizza, handmade side and desserts, and there is a playful atmosphere with a light booth and a mini football table. It tickled all the boxes.

I mentioned this before, but the only way to measure the pizza restaurant is to first try Margherita. 100% will be recommended.

After that, it was time to go home. The train station walked downhill here. In general, it was successful for 24 hours, and I wanted to learn more about more weather with better weather next time.

