British attack





The founder of the British Freedom Union and recently rough Toby Young at the House of Representatives last week. The restaurant of a fellow was calm-The average age of the British parliament was 70 years old, but beyond the Westminster's great inquiries, the UK is in a crisis, especially in the realm of free expression. Since the Labor Party of Sir Keir Starmer returned to power last year, Young's Organization has seen a surge in membership and representatives for those who face the results of the speech. He said with a request from the number of help from 14,000 in July 2024 to 35,000.

Two days before lunch, one of the biggest demonstrations in modern history in Britain, “Kingdom Unit The Kingdom,” attracted more than 100,000 people in London's streets. It was led by Tommy Robinson, a controversial free speech activist, often designated as “right side” and had difficulty in law. Hundreds of police officers stopped at Trafalga Square and opened a small corridor in Nelson's column. The marches here sang “Saving God,” “Rule Britannia,” and other patriotic songs. Many shook the cross of Union Jack or St. George.

But the current government will believe that the world is wrong. STARMER visited the elliptical office in February, “We have made a very free speech in England and will continue for a very long time, and in a joint press conference with President Trump during the visit of British leaders earlier this month, StarMer called“ jealous and fierce ”free speech as one of his” founding value. ” Nevertheless, many people in the UK thinks that the censorship law of this country has passed in 2023, and the old law of this book is still suffering. Prohibit communication to cause.

British authorities do not fall into execution. According to police records analyzed by the London Times, more than 12,000 British are arrested for speeches every year. The recent case is known to include arrests of despised opinions on immigrants, exhibits of the flag that others felt unpleasant, and even quiet prices near abortion clinic. Since 2014, the police can record the opinions that are as unpleasant as the so -called “non -crime hatred”, which remains in the record of an unpleasant parties even if the accusations are not raised.

As JD VANCE observed earlier this year, the British Free Press Law has an international level. The online safety law puts a big burden on all nationality platforms (of course Americans) to eliminate content that considers crime. Inadequate, 10 %of the net global income of the company can lead to a maximum of £ 18 million.

Last summer's anxiety, London's head of the Metropolitan Police Agency, Marklowley, threatened the online investigation law that it would be “being kicked out anywhere in the world that violated British law. Rowley introduced ELON Musk, the owner of X.

If Mark thought it was a joke, five armed police officers responded to the X posts made by Linehan earlier this month and detained the Irish comedian Graham Linehan according to the depletion of Heatrow Airport. . . In Arizona. Even Starmer continued to collapse, as the police suggested that the police went too far from Linehan's case. Sir Ed Davee, who leads the British left -wing Liberal Democratic Party, recently renewed the demand for Musk's arrest.

Graham Linehan (photo of Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Can I have an international solution if the British free press crisis is an international problem? Former conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss is in the process of creating a new international media network, including the US component, saying, “I'm ashamed of the free state of the British media.”

The young man believes that the most obvious solution is “a major inspection of our media's free law and a replacement as the first amendment.” “It will not happen under the current government,” he mourned. But reformers have different choices for four years before the British had to have a new election.

“Starmer is desperate for trade contracts with the United States to overcome the failed premieres, and he will be willing to accept it in almost all terms, including abolishing some of our linguistic language laws, and I hope that the State Department will take advantage of that opportunity.

Regardless of the tactics, free speech defenders must maintain the Atlantic Dialogue until the Reformed government takes power in Nadine Strossen, England, where the Reformed government truly interested in the British free media.

The UK may be in a bad place, but a new chapter of “special relationships” can be opened.

Christopher Furlong/Getty IMAGES

donation

City Journal is a publication of the Manhattan Policy Research Institute (MI), a major free market tank. Are you interested in supporting magazines? 501 (c) (3) As a non-profit organization, donations that support MI and City Journal are tax deductions as provided by the law (ein #13-2912529).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.city-journal.org/article/free-speech-uk-keir-starmer-unite-kingdom-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos