JD Vance tells us “watching” sell tomahawk missiles in Ukraine





The White House weighs Ukraine's demand for long-range Tomahawk missiles to defend the country against the Russian forces, said vice-president JD Vance on Sunday.

“We are certainly examining a certain number of Europeans' requests. And one of the things, again, who, I think, really worked on the policy of the president in Ukraine and Russia, is that he forced Europeans to intensify in an important way. … This is something that the president will take the final determination”, declared Vance on “Fox News Sunday”.

Axios reported on Friday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked President Trump the long -range missiles at a meeting between the two at the United Nations General Assembly last week. CBS News contacted Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy's office, to comment on these talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a bilateral meeting with President Trump during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2025, in New York. SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images chip

The Trump administration has implemented a policy of sale of weapons in Ukraine which would be paid by European NATO countries in August, according to an agreement concluded between Trump and NATO leaders earlier in summer.

Vance said on Sunday that the United States was considering the sale of Tomahawk missiles in accordance with this policy. “What we do is to ask Europeans to buy these weapons that show European skin in the game. I think it really makes them invest in what is happening in their own backyard, but also in the peace process that the president has pushed, for eight months,” said Vance.

The Tomahawk missile made in the United States has a range of around 1,500 miles, which would place Moscow well in the kyiv range if the Ukrainian government would get them.

Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggests that the United States interfered directly in the war between Russian and Ukraine. “Moscow heard Washington's statements on possible Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine and carefully analyzes them,” Peskov told a press conference. “It is important to understand who will direct and launch Tomahawk missiles from Ukrainian territory – the Americans or the Ukrainians themselves.”

Addressing Fox News later Sunday, the Ukraine Special Envoy of Ukraine Kellogg said “that there are no sanctuaries” at war and that Ukraine should have the capacity to carry out long -term strikes on Russia.

“I think that reading what he (Mr. Trump) said, and reading what vice-president Vance said … The answer is yes. Use the ability to hit deeply,” Kellogg said.

Kyiv, Ukraine – September 28: People try to clear the damage and locate their personal effects on the scene of a Russian strike on September 28, 2025 in kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said Russia had launched another big drone and a night missile attack against the capital. Ed Ram / Getty Images

Russia has drawn over 600 drones and missiles from Ukraine targets in the early hours of Sunday morning, Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. The attacks killed four people and injured dozens of others, said Ukrainian officials, and was one of the largest air dams that Ukraine has been confronted since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of the country in 2022.

Trump has become more and more frustrated by the failure of Russia to come to the table to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine, and he offered encouragement in Ukraine during last week in his struggle to repel Russian troops.

“Russia has been fighting for three and a half years a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. It does not distinguish Russia. In fact, it makes them look like” a paper tiger “,” said Trump in a truth of truth on Tuesday.

“I think that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is able to fight and win all of Ukraine in its original form. Over time, patience and financial support from Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original borders of the place where this war started, is an option,” said Trump.

