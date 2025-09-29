



The Tiber floating production platform, based more than 85% on the design of Kaskida, should start production in 2030. (Made Kaskida illustrated here.)

BP has made a final investment decision on the Tiber-Guadalupe project in the American Gulf, approving its second new production platform in less than two years in the American critical region and still highlighting the importance of the American Gulf in its global strategy.

Our decision to move forward on the Tiber-Guadalupe project testifies to our commitment to continue to invest in the Gulf of America and to extend our energy production from one of the first pools in the world. Andy Krieger, BPS main vice-president, Golfe of America and Canada.

The Tiber-Guadalupe, 100% BP belonging, will be the Sevith Opad and Gas Production HUB operated in the Gulf of America, with a new floating production platform with the ability to produce 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day. The project includes six wells in the Tiber field and a link to two wells from the Guadalupe field. Production should start in 2030.

Our decision to move forward on the Tiber-Guadalupe project testifies to our commitment to continue to invest in the Gulf of America and to extend our energy production from one of the world's first basins, said Andy Krieger, Vice President of BPS, Golfe of America and Canada. With his Sister Kaskida project, Tiber-Guadalupe will play an essential role in BPS Focus on the supply of secure and reliable energy that the world needs today and tomorrow.

It is estimated that the Tiber and Guadalupe fields have recoverable resources of around 350 million barrels of oil equivalent to the initial phase. Additional wells could be drilled in the future phases, subject to a more in -depth assessment.

The estimated project of $ 5 billion Tiber-Guadalupe is fully adapted in the disciplined BPS financial framework. It is one of the 8 to 10 major projects that should start worldwide between 2028 and 2030 and reflects the BPS strategy to develop its activities upstream and its value for long -term shareholders. With its Kaskida project belonging to 100% BP, BP plans to invest around $ 10 billion to carry out its Paleogene projects in the American Gulf.

Tiber-Guadalupe and Kaskida are Table Centers of new BPS constructions in the Gulf of Deepwater in America. With the five operating platforms existing in the Gulf, they will help BP increase its capacity to produce more than 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from the American offshore region by 2030. BP aims to increase its offshore and onshore production in the United States to more than a million barrels of oil equivalent to that day by 2030.

BP takes advantage of the existing conceptions of platform and underwater equipment to generate effects through the construction, commissioning and operations of Tiber-Guadalupe production centers. Tiber project development costs should be about $ 3 per barrel lower than the Kaskida project, including synergies using more than 85% of the Kaskida BPS project.

Tiber-Guadalupe represents a significant front step in our efforts to unlock the potential of the paleogen in the Gulf of America, based on our decades of experience in the region, said Gordon Birrell, executive vice-president of production and BPS operations. With our Kaskida project in the paleogenic, we expect Tiber-Guadalupe to be another world class development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/news-and-insights/press-releases/bp-approves-tiber-guadalupe-project-in-the-us-gulf-of-america.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos