



On Sunday, the Taliban released an American citizen from an Afghan prison, weeks after declaring that they had concluded an agreement with American envoys on an exchange of prisoners as part of an effort to normalize relations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Amir Amary's release, saying that he has marked the determination of administrations, reinforced by Donald Trumps a recent decree, to protect American nationals against unjustified detention abroad.

Although it marks an important step forward, additional Americans remain unjustly held in Afghanistan. President Trump will not rest as long as all of our captive citizens are not at home.

An official who is aware of the press release said that AMIRY has been detained in Afghanistan since December 2024 and was on the way back to the United States. The manager spoke under the cover of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss details with the media.

Qatar facilitated the release of Amiris in the last diplomatic achievement resulting from its security partnership with the United States which obtained the freedom of four other Americans from the detention of the Taliban this year. The rich nation of the Arabian peninsula also helped publish a British couple imprisoned for months.

Ahmad Habibi, the brother of Mahmood Habibi, an American citizen owned by the Taliban for over three years, said that he and his family were grateful to hear the news about Amary, and they were hopes that Mahmood Habibi would also return home.

Mahmood Habibi, an Afghan-American business owner, worked as an entrepreneur for a telecommunications company based in Kabul and disappeared in 2022. The FBI and his family said they thought they were taken by the Taliban, who denied holding it.

We are grateful that the senior officials of the State Department and the National Security Council have assured us several times that any agreement they conclude with the Taliban will be all or nothing and they have explicitly assured that they will not leave my brother, said Ahmad Habibi.

We do not know what the Taliban receive in exchange for the release of American nationals. But there are many Afghanistans' needs.

The international money that flowed into the country after the Invasion led by the 2001 United States is dried up even though economic and humanitarian crises are rising, in particular after an earthquake of magnitude 6 on August 31.

But Afghanistan remains a goal for Trump, who said he wanted to take Bagram Airbase, a former massive American military installation, a request rejected by senior Taliban officials.

