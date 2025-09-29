Hurricane Humberto, which brings wind and rain to England as a supporting British for the wet weather





Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

The aftermath of Hurricane Humberto was able to bring strong rain and wind to the UK this week, and it was possible to get stronger rain as it was closer to the UK beyond the Atlantic.

Most of the storms, which have been strengthened with category four hurricanes during the weekend, are mostly bypassing the United States and now beyond the southwestern Atlantic. MET Office said it is closely monitoring it.

The meteorological agency also announced a yellow weather warning in Scotland from Wednesday evening to Friday morning.

Open the image in the gallery

Last month after Storm Floris arrived, Scotland Oban's water scene

This morning, a separate weather warning was implemented this morning because it covered parts of England east and southeast. The yellow warning was published on Monday morning after the fog of Sunday night.

This week's weather is formed in a classic northwest-South American division. While the high pressure is settled southeast with light wind and chilly nights, the northwest sees a series of frontal systems bringing heavy rains and strong winds, Met Office said.

Hurricane Humberto developed into a category 5 hurricane on Saturday and began to return to category 4 on Sunday. The tropical storm IMELDA was also formed in the Atlantic Sunday and headed north above the Bahama, causing a tropical storm. It is expected to bring dangerous surfing on the southeast coast of the United States.

According to local weather reports, both weather events can be threatened as Bermuda continues to track toward the island.

Open the image in the gallery

MET Office is closely watching as hurricane Humberto travels across the Atlantic (NOAA).

Met Office added: The situation becomes more complicated in the second half of the week as the current tropical cyclone HUMBERTO and IMELDA affect the weather in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, increasing the risk of deep low development near the UK.

If this is embodied, we can see not only strong rainfall until Friday as well as strong rainfall, but the development and tracking of this system is still uncertain. I was closely monitoring this.

In Scotland, rainfall is expected to continue in areas of Central, TaySide & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Sir and StrathClyde, and strong winds from Thursday night.

Open the image in the gallery

There are yellow weather warnings in many areas of Scotland (MET Office)

MET Office will be the heaviest rain on hills and mountains, and it will rain about 200-250mm by early Friday. The warning will take place until 5 pm on Wednesday from Friday to 6 am.

Some communities can be blocked by flood roads and can cause power cuts, floods and houses and companies. The Met Office warns that there may be a quick flooding and deep flooding, causing a risk to life.

Make sure your property is in danger of flooding. If so, consider the flood plan and the emergency flooding kit.

Be prepared to change the weather warnings quickly: When the weather warnings are issued, the Met Office is recommended to keep the weather forecasts in the area to the latest state.

Open the image in the gallery

The yellow weather warning was in place this morning because the fog covered the east and the southeastern (PA wire).

This morning dense fog has lowered its visibility to 50 meters in some parts of East Anglia.

MET Office includes Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Thurrock, East Sussex, Gent, Medway, Surrey and West Sussex He warned that the traffic delay and travel time in the affected area was slow.

According to Met Office, the British weather forecast next week is as follows.

today

This morning, the southeastern fog will gradually become clear. Good days are sometimes blurry, but sunlight is enough. The clouds of the northwest, where it rains and winds in the West Scotland.

Tonight

In North Ireland and the West Scotland, it is cloudy and blown up with blurred rain and dew. Dry in the south with a clear order. Chilly rotation with fog patch.

tuesday

For many people with sunny orders. However, the blurry sky lasts northwest with the wind and the wind. The cloud is thicker from the west of the UK and Wales.

Forecast from Wednesday to Friday

Rain will be especially a strong wind on Friday, crossing North West into a heavy wind. It is dry in the south, but it is getting blurred. Average temperature.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/hurricane-humberto-uk-met-office-weather-b2835712.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos