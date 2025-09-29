British graduates and medical workers Jobs Market cooling with the worst hitting | Work and job





According to the analysis of major employment data providers, fresh graduates at universities will find that it is difficult to find a job after 35% decreased by employers last year.

Hiring freezing to many employers has been the most damaged by graduates and meant that there is a fierce competition for the remaining one job for young workers.

Medical workers and teachers have also emerged as data from Adzuna, one of the biggest victims, as the number of employers looking for new employees is expanded.

According to the company's figures, the entire job market is not collapsed and cooled.

However, the challenge of job seekers depends on the position of the state and what you want to do.

The overall reduction of vacancies is humble, but the conditions for graduates and sectors, including health care, are more serious, while the number of vacant tracts in warehouse workers and vacuum cleaners has increased rapidly.

The employment trend of graduates was especially dark, and the vacant vacancy was 14,162 from August 8, August 8, which was 8%lower than last month and last year.

The number of people who are not employed, education or training under 25 years of age increased rapidly after low salt, reaching 971,000 last year, and fell to 948,000 in June to three months in June 2025. In 2019, the average was less than 800,000.

Jobs Site said that as British graduates have recently been suspended from employers since 2018 and have reduced costs using AI, they are facing the most difficult job market since 2018.

Health care and education are one of the most difficult areas in the labor market, with a 6.7% decrease in vacancy in the health sector after decreasing by more than 10% in July. Teacher vacancy decreased 6.4% in August, while hospitality fell 6.5%.

Job seekers' prospects vary greatly depending on the location of the UK. In the southwest, 1.3 people were competing at all workplaces and the southeastern registered 1.46.

But the northeastern paintings were much harder. There, 3.36 people fought against each vacancy, 3.25 in North Ireland and 3.14 in West Midland.

The appointment of the retail and hospitality industries has recently raised concerns that job seekers are facing problems by citing artificial intelligence (AI) and citing factors including high -cost expenses after the last few years.

The unemployment rate remains at 4.7%in four years, and the ADZUNAS level has been slightly increased from 1.93 to 2, with the number of job seekers per vacant vacancy.

Overall, the number of available positions dropped to 846,567 in August, lower than 2.1%registered last month and 1.3%last month.

The five -month game of vacancy over the previous year over the last year was over.

Skid the newsletter promotion in the past

Join the business today

If you set up your work date, we will inform you of all your business news and analysis every morning.

Personal Information Protection Notification: The newsletter may include information about contents that are charged, online advertising and external parties support funds. If you don't have an account, write your guest account to send this newsletter on TheGuardian.com. You can complete the entire registration at any time. For more information on how to use your data, see Personal Information Protection Policy. We use Google Recaptcha to protect the website and Google Privacy Policy and Service Terms.

After the newsletter promotion

Jobs Platform said that the latest reports of the stating will continue to increase, without collapsing the hints of the labor market in which the latest report is cooled.

The average advertising benefits continued to increase to 42,367, up 8.9% from inflation, and Scotland recorded the fastest growth and increased from 12.15% to 39,127.

The figures also show a trend that changes in the job market.

Reducing the number of medical vacancy means that the role of this sector is no longer the most advertised. Instead, the warehouse worker position went up to the top of the rankings.

If vacant increased the fastest, the number of human resources, recruitment (5.1%) and sleeves (3.7%) continued after an increase of 6.8%in the domestic help and cleaning sectors.

Andrew Hunted, co -founder of Adzunas, said that the appetite of employment is mixed and is becoming more and more formed in the British labor market.

He added: As the market changes emerging technology and technology demand, the market reminds us that it is still in a balance, and macroeconomic conditions continue to finance the place of employment and methods of hiring employers.

The average time to fill the role was 37.3 days in August, and the day was almost longer than before 36.3 days.

The hospitality and catering roles were filled almost a week earlier than the previous month, an average of 31.9 days compared to 38.4 days, and the role was rapidly slowing down, and it took 50 days compared to the previous month 40.3.

Employers also have a transparency on the preliminary candidates. In August, 43.9%of the job advertisements included salary details from 45%in July, and overturns the recent improvements in the early summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2025/sep/29/uk-graduates-and-healthcare-workers-worst-hit-as-jobs-market-cools The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos