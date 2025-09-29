The US dollar is tanking. Here is what this means for your portfolio %% Page %% %% Sep %% % sitename %% The US dollar is tanking. Here is what it means for your wallet





The US dollar has been on a regular slide since the start of President Donald prevails over the second term, the reflection of the economic turbulence which defined 2025, and a trend that could be felt in each American portfolio.

As observed earlier this year, Trump has chaired the most approximate opening section since 1973, a drop that shows few signs of slowdown. The US dollar index following its value compared to a basket of other large pegs at 97.5 Thursday morning, now decreasing about 10% since the start of the year.

Why is Tanking in dollars?

The value of any currency depends on demand and, recently, demand for the dollar has been struck by concerns concerning the trajectory of the American economy.

As the experts said in Newsweek previously, investors abandoned the US dollars and the assets denominated in dollars such as the bonds of the treasury, frightened by inflation, the assembly of the national debt and the signs of tax irresponsibility. Meanwhile, the administrations that Mercurial trade is advancing, in parallel with its explicit criticisms of the Federal Reserve, sowed uncertainty on the financial management of the Americas. Considered a long time considered a refuge, some people think that the dollar is now faced with a global crisis of confidence.

In the short term, the dollar can be a lot motivated by feeling, market positioning and the way companies hide their currency exhibitions, Newsweek Michael Pearce, an American deputy chief economist at Oxford Economics, in Newsweek. Many international investors were overweight[ing] The dollar at the beginning of the year, and this overturned when investors became more pessimistic about the American perspectives compared to the rest of the world in the first half.

Does the administration want a lower dollar?

There is a certain ideological flaw within the administration on the respective advantages of a low or strong dollar.

The secretary of the Treasury, the bessent defended the continuous force and the world centrality of the position of the American dollara which sometimes echoed by Trump.

However, Vice-President JD Vance has in the past decried the domination of dollars and his status as a global reserve currency as an obstacle for American producers and exporters. Stephen Miran, now appointed by Trump to the Council of Governors of the Federal Reserve, has long positioned himself as skeptical of the strong dollar policy. This constitutes the central pillar of the so-called Mar-A-Lago granted proposed the economic strategy to rebalance trade and reshape the global economy in favor of the Americas.

In July, Trump also highlighted the advantages of a weakened dollar, noting that the alternative can discourage tourism and emphasize that many countries deliberately weaken their currency to make exports more competitive.

What is a lower dollar means for your portfolio? Home price increase

Peter Simon, professor in the Department of Economics of Salem State Universities, told Newsweek that a decreased dollar can put the wind in the exports of the Americas, and therefore provide a boon to American manufacturers since our goods (our dollars) are now cheaper.

However, the reverse is a success in importing a set of large decreases after Trumps' reciprocal prices made vigor in early August. This could prove to be inflationary as imported goods become more expensive and retailers transmit them to their consumers. The lower dollar can therefore amplify the risk that prices can increase prices in the fall and the holiday shopping season beyond what was already feared.

Increase in travel costs

For most Americans, the first sign of a weakened dollar when they leave American soil. These trips abroad can see that their budget is narrowed while the dollar is less close into foreign currencies. This used to cover a comfortable hotel or a quiet dinner in Europe or Asia is now thinking thinner, transforming holidays and business trips into significantly more expensive efforts.

Investment and retirement problems

Investors with foreign currency assets could benefit from it, as these assets increase in value when they are detained compared to the downturn.

However, for typical Americans who depend on interior investments401 (K), as the effects of examples are reversed. A weakened dollar can hide on the purchasing power of savings, which makes their financial cushions lower. What could prove to be a rear wind for international spirit investors could result in a slight pressure on the portfolios of those whose wealth is linked to the American economy.

Will the dollar recover?

Although the dollar has shown signs of recovery in recent days, take a slight bump after the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, has taken a more careful tone on the reductions in future long-term tariffs.

The dollar has been strong for many years and seems to be overvalued, we therefore expect the dollar to continue to weaken in the coming years, although only gradually, said Pearce.

However, he added that the US economy should continue to surpass others, which helps maintain the relatively strong American dollar.

