



The FSA LED, the cross -government and the cross -crossing pilot research program came together with more than 65 partners, including UKHSA, Defra, APHA, FSS, EA, VMD, DHSC, and CEFA.

Launched in 2021, PATH-SAFE tried to find new ways to deal with and manage FBPs and AMRs and to improve bio investigation of UKS Agri-Food System. We have already provided new tools, data and partnerships that affect national strategies and outbreaks.

Main performance new surveillance method: This program has developed a new approach to monitoring, including wastewater monitoring, and has helped to emphasize the risks associated with hospital waste emissions and the spread of the environment of pathogens and AMRs. More powerful data and insights: Over 8,300 samples and 12,500 separate stocks have been sequenced, and some of these data have helped to improve FBP and AMR in various contexts, such as livestock and imported feed innovation, depending on the scale. Genome data platforms for pathogens such as Salmonella and E-Coli have been created and now have a better strength. Stakeholders of the industrial and local government strategic impacts: Path-Safe was cited in major British strategies, including the UK biological security strategy and AMR national action plan 2024-2029, and reflects the agreement with the broader initial policy impact. Path-SAFE Program Impact Metric

Path Safety Program (20212025) focuses on surveillance of pathogens over agriculture, food and environment. The main measurement items of this program include: More than 65 shipping partners and eight government partners, led by food standards, participate in more than 26 million people. The output includes more than 180 publications, more than 8,300 new samples, more than 2,500 daily sample analysis, more than 10,000 stored sample inspections and 18,000 genome sequences. The achievements include flagship genomic data platforms, 25 tools and models, 15 bio -surveillance initiatives, 12 events and more than 150 communication activities to reach more than 1,200 people. The program hosted 85 members and 18 interested community meetings. Donations have contributed using a health approach that integrates animals, human and environmental health throughout the United Kingdom, North Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

I am looking for it in the future

According to the independent evaluation, the program helped to provide powerful value for money, reduce overlaps between sectors, and laid the foundation for a more integrated and efficient surveillance system. This evaluation briefly explains a number of common recommendations to maximize the long -term effects of work. This includes:

By expanding the successful methods of dedicated funding, wider adoption tools, data and organizations, the entire organization's functions, monitoring long -term results, contributing to clear guidelines for data protection, continuously monitoring the long -term results for dealing with data sharing barriers throughout the government, and developing a clear guideline for future surveillance starts. By contributing, we will continue to monitor our efforts to solve data sharing barriers throughout the government.

The FSA supports these next steps and continues to champion a health approach to surveillance.

The FSA is developing the National Food Surveillance Program (FSP) to strengthen UKS food safety and authentic monitoring based on the work of Path-Safe. The program focuses on using innovation and data to improve laboratory capacity, develop test methods, cooperation between government, and protect biological security. For more information, please visit the FSP web page and the September FSA Meeting page.

Path-Safe showed what was possible when adjusting the sector through a shared mission. Now there are already new tools that already form decision making, more powerful partnerships and executable insights. The next step is to ensure that this momentum continues with long -term investment and clear cross -government ownership.

Rick Mumford, Foods Standards Agency

Full evaluation reports and support materials are provided here.

