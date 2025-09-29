Trump renews the threat of imposing 100% prices on unpaid films





Donald Trump has repeated his threat to impose a 100% price on all unpaid films in the United States, saying that American industry had been “stolen” by other countries.

He said on Monday that California had been strongly affected and that the sample “would solve this long -standing, endless problem”.

In May, the American president said that he would speak to Hollywood leaders of his plan and to start the taxation process of the tax because the American film industry died “a very rapid death”.

Trump's remarks arise when he announced a new wave of prices last week, including a 100% levy on brand or patented drug imports as well as 50% samples from the kitchen and bathroom cabinets.

Trump said on his social platform of truth: “Our film to make films was stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, as is the flight of” candies to a baby “.

“California, with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly affected!”

He said that the 100% price would be imposed “on all the films made outside the United States”.

Trump did not say when the price comes into force. The White House was approached for a comment.

It was not difficult to know if the prices would apply to films on streaming services, such as Netflix, as well as those shown in cinemas, or how they would be calculated.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said it was “deeply concerned” by the sample because US production houses based on Canadian facilities, teams and talents to deliver Hollywood films.

Catherine Fortin-Lefaivre, main vice-president of international policy and world partnerships for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said: “These prices may punish American studios for filming in Canada by increasing costs, stifling the investment and undergoing the competitive advantage that our countries have built together.”

She said that the price “would weaken the two economies” and endanger “thousands of middle class jobs”.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, asked how such a tax would work given the prices generally imposed on goods and said that many filmmakers chose to shoot films in other countries due to better incentives.

“The threat of 100% prices on films made outside the United States raises more questions than answers,” he said.

“The filmmakers have been gradually attracted to tax incentives that come from filming films in other parts of the world, and the Los Angeles film industry has lost its glitter and glamor.”

Coatsworth said it would be difficult to define an American manufacturing film if a film was to be shot in the United States but that foreign actors, directors or funding.

“It is therefore difficult to understand how Trump intends to impose the levy,” he said.

“Theoretically, being forced to produce films in the United States could increase their costs.

“Content manufacturers would reduce this cost to the customer and this could harm demand for streaming companies and cinema operators.”

He said investors “did not seem to see this as a serious threat” at present. The actions of companies such as Netflix and Disney briefly broken, then plugged.

Several recent major films produced by American studios have been filmed outside America, including Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked and Gladiator II.

The United States remains a large cinematographic production center worldwide despite the challenges, according to the research firm of the ProdPro cinema industry.

Its annual report has shown that the country has seen $ 14.54 billion (10.94 billion) in production spending last year. But it was down 26% since 2022.

Countries that have attracted an increase in spending since 2022 include Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom.

