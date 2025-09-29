Mahmood requires immigrants to rights to settle the UK.





Watch: Briefly explains the conditions of indefinite vacation remaining in England.

Immigrants should prove that they are contributing to society to gain the right to remain in England, the Minister of Home Affairs said.

In a speech with the labor meeting, Shabana Mahmood explained a series of new conditions that migrants must meet to maintain indefinite vacations.

According to the proposal, legal immigrants should learn English at high standards, have a clean criminal record, and give volunteers a permanent consensus state in the community.

The Labor Party said the policy led to a clear division between the government and the UK, which would abolish an indefinite vacation.

The main theme of the labor meeting is to fight with the British Reform Britain, led by national polls across the United Kingdom.

Mahmood said in his first speech as the Minister of Home Affairs that the story of British progress was argued as “open, generous and generous place.”

Mahmood said that her extensive definition of patriotism was “a smaller one and similar to national nationalism.”

She said that to prevent this, the labor government said, “I had to understand why many people don't think it was effective for them.”

Mahmood said, “If we do not hit this challenge, our vision for open, generous and generous countries will wither.

She said that the labor class community would escape from labor and be comforted in the wrong promise of “Farage” S Party.

She added that the challenge is not to win the next general election, but to keep the state together and fight for our faith in England, not England.

The number of immigrants crossing the British waterway from a small boat has increased, and in recent years, immigration has been a prominent topic in speeches.

Mahmood promised that “I will do everything I need to keep our border.”

Mahmood confirmed the plan to reform indefinitely, and said, “This change will be a condition for contributing to this country.”

Mahmood's speech was mixed with individuals and politics, characterized by mentioning her parenting and background.

She talked about the experiences of parents who arrived in England and insisted that immigrants' acceptance depends on their contribution to the community.

She also talked about the reason why he was a victim of theft when he was young when he was younger after a child's counter.

“I know there's no 'low level' for theft,” Mahmood said.

“If you keep the cricket bat behind the counter, you know what you feel.”

The Minister of Home Affairs said she would start a “winter behavior” plan to solve theft.

To do this, we will partner with local companies to accompany police forces across the country.

Mahmood listened politely and had a applause for her speech, but as she told her, “When you solve this crisis, you may not always like what I do.

“We must question more than one generation and legal constraints.”

Her target audience was also a voter who seduced reform votes, and Mahmood saw a department that should be more powerful in doing what he needed to impress immigration numbers in home offices.

Currently, immigrants can apply for indefinite vacations in five years and give the right to live, study, and work permanently in the UK.

The labor plan will double the status from five years to 10, and consultation was announced as part of the planned package to reduce immigration in May.

Ministers want to prove that immigrants have been integrated into the UK if they want an agreement.

This includes meetings, such as donating national insurance and returning to the community without benefiting.

The Labor Party said that some foreigners could settle early depending on their contributions and technologies.

According to the migration observatory estimates, about 4.5 million people have indefinite vacations, including about 430,000 non -EU citizens.

The reform said it would replace indefinite vacation so that immigrants can be applied every five years, including non -EU people who are already status.

The Labor Party said that workers who have contributed to the UK for decades will be forced to leave their homes and families.

Ker Starmer said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday that “racist” and “immoral”.

Rachel Reeves reflected his opinion on Monday. She said that the British BBC illegally “send home.” But legally expelling people who work and working in the UK said, “It's a very different thing.”

“These policies are racist, and we'll cause them,” she added.

As a result, the British reform leader Nigel Farage told the Daily Express that the Labor Party said, “I do not believe in border control.” The prime minister's opinion was “desperate attack.”

Zia Yusuf, the British reform policy officer, said to the BBC Breakfast, “It is a perfect legal concern about immigration.”

