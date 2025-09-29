



Today, the Office of Students of Privacy of Students of the US Education Department (SPPO) has initiated an action in application against public schools in the County Fairfax (Fairfax) under the protection of student rights (PPRA).

This action in application follows recent reports according to which during the 2021-22 school year, a social worker from Centerville High School would have planned an abortion meeting for a 17-year-old student, paid the required clinical fees and swore the girl without informing the parents of the students. A second student would have been under pressure by the social worker to have an abortion, the social worker had told him that she had no other choice and directed her to the same clinic for an abortion procedure, which the student ultimately did not suffer. Under the requirements of the APPRA, schools must inform parents of an invasive physical examination and allow parents to withdraw their children from such a procedure.

This shocks the awareness of learning that school staff in Fairfax would have exploited their trusted positions to push the abortion services on students without parental knowledge or consent. Children do not belong to government versions that affect deeply detained values ​​should be made in magnetic families. It is both morally unreasonable and manifestly illegal for school officials to keep parents in ignorance of so intimate procedures and who change their lives relating to their children, said the American Ministry of Education, the acting general councilor Candice Jackson. The Trump administration will not be stretched while these abuses take place in our schools. We will take fast and decisive measures to put an end to this and restore parental authority, which stems from its ultimate responsibility for the well-being of children.

To determine if these practices continue today, SPPO requires that Fairfax is investigating this issue and providing a written answer by October 17, in particular:

A copy of the general opinion of Fairfax to parents informed them of their rights under the Appr during the school years from 2021-22 to 2025 to 26; A copy of all the policies or procedures in force between 2021-2022 to 2025-26 years, which relate to invasive, invasive physical examinations, and how parents were consulted in the development of such policies and procedures; Documentation of any communication, directives or training documents provided to school staff concerning the processing of sensitive medical services, including references or procedures related to abortion; Any file linked to alleged school personnel incidents facilitating the provision of abortion services to minors; And a declaration explaining if American funds from the Ministry of Education have been used, in whole or in part, in relation to sensitive medical services, including references or procedures related to abortion.

Background

PPRA is a federal law on privacy applied by the SPPO departments. The PPRA offers parents of the students certain rights, including the right to receive an opinion and an opportunity to choose a student of any non-urgency, an invasive physical examination or a screening required by a LEA as an attendance condition, administered by the school and provided by the school in advance, and not necessary to protect the immediate health and safety of a student.

Under the 20 American code 1232h (E), the Secretary of Education has the power to take necessary measures to enforce the PPRA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-education-initiates-enforcement-action-against-fairfax-county-public-schools-reportedly-facilitating-provision-of-abortion-services The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos