Nicols Maduro is ready to declare the state of emergency if the United States attacks Venezuela, explains the vice-president | Venezuela





Nicols Maduro is ready to declare the state of emergency in the event of an American military attack on Venezuela, said the country's vice-president, warning catastrophic consequences if such an assault materializes.

The administration of Donald Trumps has increased the heat of Caracas in recent weeks, with a large naval deployment in the Caribbean Sea and a series of air strikes on venezuelans boats that killed at least 17 people.

Washington says that his attacks are part of an offensive against Latin American drug cartels that are smuggling cocaine and fentanyl in the United States. But many suspect that they could be a prelude to a wider military intervention designed to end the 12 -year rule of Maduros.

Speaking on Monday, Vice-President Delcy Rodrguez, who is one of the closest allies of Maduros, called us tells that his strikes were aimed at fighting drug trafficking. She allegedly alleged that the American presidents' campaign was actually aimed at the country's natural resources with the largest oil reserves proven on earth.

It has only one goal and objective: the reserves of oil, gas, gold, minerals [and] The biological wealth of Venezuela and which they need for this new era in which the United States government declares war on the whole planet, said Rodrguez, attributing warmth to his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, whom she called the Lord of War.

Rodrguez said the state of emergency if it was activated – would immediately give Maduro special powers to mobilize the armed forces, to seal the country's borders and to place the soldiers in charge of key infrastructure. We will never put our homeland again! She has sworn, warning that the Venezuelans who expressed public support to such intervention would be confronted with consequences. Those who openly call for an invasion cannot consider themselves Venezuelans, said Rodrguez.

Until recently, many experts were convinced of Trump's pressure campaign against Venezuela was political theater, designed to please voters at home and possibly trigger a military rebellion against Maduro.

But prevailing on fatal strikes that Latin American legal experts have denounced as illegal extrajudicial murders have left a new climbing on the cards.

On Friday, NBC News reported that US military officials were preparing options to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela, with these discussions mainly focused on drone strikes, perhaps in the coming weeks.

Phil Gunson, analyst based in Caracas for Crisis Group, said: I would feel fairly comfortable to exclude an invasion and [US] Occupation of Venezuela boots on the ground, as they tend to say. But other than that, I think all the options are there.

Gunson still thought that an attack of missile or bomb against the presidential palace of Venezuelas, the miraflores or the military complex where his leaders live improbable. Maybe more plausible is [the US] explode something somewhere inside Venezuela that they can try to convince us [connected to drug trafficking].

