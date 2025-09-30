



The Taliban released another American citizen of guard in Afghanistan on Sunday because the international ostracized regime seeks to normalize relations with Washington.

Amir Amary had been held in Afghanistan since December. We don't know why he was there and why he was detained.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Amirys' release, saying that this reflected the determination of Trump's administrations to protect Americans from unjustified detention abroad.

We express our sincere gratitude to Qatar, whose solid partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were essential to the guarantee of its release, he said in a statement on Sunday.

The Afghan government has also expressed thanks in Qatar, the state of the Gulf which also helped to provide the Liberation this month of a British couple that the Taliban owned for more than seven months.

The liberation of Amirys came while the envoy of Trump's administrations hostage, Adam Boehler, met in Kabul on Sunday with the Afghan Affght Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for the second time this month.

Muttaqi told Boehler that the United States and Afghanistan were to work together to resolve peace and security issues, NBC News Hafiz Takal, CEO of the Afghan Ministry of Afriers, told NBC.

Four other Americans were released from the Taliban detention this year: Ryan Corbett and William McKenty in January and George Glezmann and Faye Hall in separate outings in March.

The US government is still seeking the release of other Americans considered unjustly detained in Afghanistan, including Mahmood Habibi, who worked for an American council group and was arrested in August 2022. The Taliban did not confirm if Habibi was in detention.

We have confidence in President Trump, Habicis’s brother Ahmad Habibi said in an article on the release of the welcoming X of Amirys on Sunday.

Trump has signed a decree this month that would allow the United States to designate nations as sponsors of unjustified detention, endangering them. According to the non -profit Foley Foundation, at least 54 Americans were held hostage or wrongly detained in 17 countries around the world last year, notably Iran, China, Russia, North Korea and Venezuela.

We do not know what, if anything, the United States predicts in exchange for the publication of its nationals by the Taliban, which has been diplomatically isolated since their return to power in 2021. The hard Islamist regime was particularly criticized for its treatment of women, and it was not recognized by a foreign government until Russia became the first in July.

Afghanistan, a country of more than 40 million people, has been beaten by a series of economic and humanitarian crises, including a magnification earthquake of 6.0 which killed more than 2,000 people, and it seeks investments in addition to diplomatic recognition.

Trump also said this month that he wanted the United States to take over the Bagram air base, a sprawling installation north of the capital of the Afghanistans, Kabul, who for almost 20 years was a crucial hub in the war against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. He continued to push for this even after the Taliban rejected the idea, saying that bad things will happen unless the base is returned to the control of the United States.

Jennifer Jett

Mushtaq yusufzai

Abigail Williams contributed.

