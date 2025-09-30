Why is the UK introducing digital ID and why is there so controversial? | Civil rights news





The British government announced last week that all employees should have a digital identity card in accordance with the attempt to suppress unplasive immigration and reduce the clear threat of the Populist Reform UK Party.

Together with the leaders of Canada, Australia, and Iceland, he dealt with a global progressive behavioral summit on Friday, saying that his left -wing labor government felt too much pressure on discussing concerns about voters' concerns about immigration.

He added that the parties like the UK, who strongly campaigned with immigrant tickets, allowed them to gain popularity. The reforms led by the BREXIT activist Nigel Farage were promoted by voting groups that could be a major challenger in the next election in 2029.

That's why today I am announcing that we will be in charge of new free and digital IDs for the right to work until the end of this government's parliament.

But in the UK, Starmers Move led the freedom of citizens where the concept of a national identity card was traditionally popular. Here we know.

Why is the Labor Party one -on -one by reform of immigration?

Starmer is now fighting for the soul of this country for the country we want to meet the left wing and liberal Western leaders' meetings on September 26. So I want this to go out into an open fight between labor and reform.

Reformed British, led by right wing populist Farage, developed labor in polls as concerns about immigration increased to the UK, and this year, it was promoted by illegal small boat intersections from France to England.

Starmer wrote on September 25 to insist on the right -wing voters who prioritized immigration in the conservative Telegraph newspaper.

According to the YOUGOV poll, published on September 26, the reform in the general election is likely to take 311 seats in the UK parliament, and now it is much higher than that of five, but the Labor Party will be exceeded from 399 to 144.

UKS House Commons has a total of 650 seats. To win the majority, a single party has won more than half of 326 seats.

If the reform wins the next election, he promised to deport unplaceable immigrants in large quantities.

Why do the British government want to introduce digital ID?

The British government website says: The new digital ID system will make it easier for people across the UK to use important government services.

The website said it will improve access to public services such as education and social benefits so that everyone can promptly and easily prove their identity. It can be used to prove your identity when voting in the election. [and will] Minimize your personal information to reduce your identity fraud.

But Starmer says to the participants of the Global Progress Action Summit will make it harder to work illegally in this country, and it will make the border safer because it is much more difficult for people to make the border more safer and make people find jobs.

Starmer added that Digital ID is a tremendous opportunity for the UK.

The ministers argue that immigrants who are not documented to find their work without a visa are one of the main reasons for the UK compared to other European countries, which are relatively common.

Germany, France, Greece, Spain and Italy demanded citizens and residents to hold them, and last weekend, Switzerland narrowed plans to introduce voluntary electronic ID cards.

How does digital ID work?

The idea of ​​Digital Brit Card was proposed by The Labour Together Think Tank, which is closely related to the ruling party. In June, we published a paper that presented the concept of free digital ID stored on smartphones using the planned GOV.UK wallet app.

It is understood that it includes information about holder residence, name, date of birth, nationality and photography. Then this card can be presented to employers, immigrant officials and banks to confirm the legal status of the country.

Currently, UK citizens must present other types of ID cards such as passport or driver's license to prove their identity when applying for services such as banks or when applying for jobs. But the government said that about 10 %of British citizens have no passports and 93 %of adults own smartphones.

STARMERS's suggestions have not yet been completely concrete, but digital IDs will be held by all British citizens and legal residents. It is not clear whether a self -employed should have a digital ID, but the unemployed does not need to get a digital ID unless it is saved.

Over time, the ID can provide users with access to services such as tax records, childcare and social welfare benefits.

According to the British government website: Only one ID is needed in a safe place for mobile phones. This allows you to easily access some services without tracking your physical passport, birth certificate or driver's license, a variety of utility bills and the council tax letter.

Instead of waiting for manual checks and documents, we will immediately prove who is. In other words, you can receive faster services from the government department.

It takes a long time to check your status in a few seconds, not a few days or weeks for processing, and fill the form and document scan.

Despite the historical resistance to the national ID card among the British, more than 57 % support the national identity card system by voting of IPSOS found in July.

The Labor Party tried to introduce ID cards in the 2000s under the Prime Minister Tony Blair in the 2000s, but the plan was suspended due to the freedom of citizens.

Digital ID? What are the criticisms of personal information issues?

Lisa Nandy, Minister of Culture, says the government says that it is not intended to pursue dystopia confusion, but Civil Liberty Groups says they are concerned about personal information because people have to provide personal information to the government app.

Tony Traver, a government department at the London Economic School, said that there is still a lot of resistance to this idea.

There is a deep cultural and political opposition to the British digital ID card. Many think it is a short stage of authoritarianism and state control, Al Jazeera said.

In fact, more than 1.6 million people have already signed a petition for introducing digital ID cards to the UK's website. Petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for discussions should be considered.

The Liberal Democratic Party also said it would not support mandatory ID. Last week, a spokesman for a party spokesman Victoria Collins said people had to hand over personal data to live their daily lives.

Alienation of a group that can already explode

Other research groups suggest that digital IDs can create additional barriers to those who are already living in margins, and can exacerbate the risk of exploitation, social exclusion and poverty of unregistered immigrants.

Big Brother, along with seven other organizations, said that the free organization of the non -party raging citizens would push the prime minister to give up the plan.

Digital IDs cannot solve illegal immigration

Kemi Badenoch, a leader of the Conservative Party, who dominated the UK until last year, dismissed the digital ID plan with a special effect that does nothing to prevent the boat.

Meanwhile, the Reformed British called this plan as a cynical place designed to deceive voters.

FARAGE is writing in the right wing daily express newspaper last week: the Labor government plans to impose digital ID cards on all adults. But it will give more power to control the British people.

In the case of Tony Travers, the STARMERS proposal will not do anything to suppress illegal immigration in itself. One of the proposals aimed at this problem.

If you reduce the number of illegal immigrants [electoral] He added that the threat of reform was added, but there is no guarantee.

