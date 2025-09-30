Trump and Netanyahu agree on the new American peace plan for Gaza





Rushdi Abualoufgaza correspondent and

George Wright

Look: Trump and Netanyahu describe the peace plan to end the war in Gaza

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had agreed with a new peace plan for Gaza, warning Hamas to accept it.

The plan offers an immediate end to military operations, Hamas releasing 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of the more than two dozen hostages that would have died within 72 hours, in exchange for hundreds of Gazans detained.

A Palestinian source familiar with cease-fire negotiations told the BBC that Hamas officials had received the 20-point White House proposal.

He demands that Hamas have no role in the governance of Gaza and leaves the door open to a possible Palestinian state.

Speaking at a press conference after discussions in the White House, Trump described the plan as a “historic day for peace”.

But he said that Netanyahu would force us to “finish the work of destroying the threat of Hamas” if Hamas does not accept the plan.

Netanyahu then declared that Israel “would end the work” if Hamas rejects the plan or did not follow.

The Palestinian authority, which governs the West Bank occupied by Israeli, described the efforts of the American president “sincere and determined”.

In a statement published by its WAFA news agency, the authority said that it “renews its joint commitment to work with the United States, regional states and partners” to end the war against Gaza, ensure sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza and the release of hostages and prisoners.

In a joint declaration, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan said they had welcomed “Trump's leadership and its sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza”.

They said they were ready to engage with the United States to finalize and implement the agreement, which they say, should lead to a “state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated into the West Bank in a Palestinian state”.

AFP via Getty Images

At least 66,055 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health

The proposal, if followed, would begin with the immediate cessation of military operations. He also indicates that the existing “battle lines” would be frozen in place until the conditions are met for a removal withdrawal.

According to Trump's plan, Hamas deposited its arms and tunnels and its weapon production facilities are destroyed.

For each Israeli hostage, the remains of which are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 dead gasans, according to the plan.

The plan also stipulates that once the two parties accept the proposal “full aid will be immediately sent to the Gaza Strip”.

The United States also describes its plan for the future Gaza governance.

He indicates that a “technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee” will temporarily governed “with the supervision and supervision of a new international transitional organization, called the Board of Peace, which will be led” by Trump.

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair will be part of the director's body alongside other leaders “to announce”. Sir Tony called the “daring and intelligent” plan.

Blair wants to be on board that will supervise Gaza, says Trump

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the plan, saying: “We call on all sides to meet and work with the American administration to finalize this agreement and put it in reality.

“Hamas should now accept the plan and put an end to misery, putting their arms and releasing all the remaining hostages,” added Sir Keir.

The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, said that he was “encouraged by the positive response of Prime Minister Netanyahu” to the proposal. He added “all parties must seize this moment to give peace a real chance”.

French president Emmanuel Macron praised the proposal, saying: “France is ready to contribute” to efforts to end the war and release hostages.

“These elements must open the way to in -depth discussions with all relevant partners to establish lasting peace in the region, based on the two -state solution,” said Macron.

The plan adds that Hamas should have no role in governance, “directly, indirectly or in any form whatsoever”.

A large part of the plan focuses on what the United States calls a “economic development plan” to rebuild Gaza. He also indicates that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza” and its forces will withdraw from the territory by stages over time.

In a passage from the previous declarations of Trump, the Palestinians will not have to leave Gaza. Instead, the document said: “We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.”

The plan also leaves the door open to a possible Palestinian state.

A Palestinian source familiar with cease-fire negotiations said that the BBC “Qatari and Egyptian officials had given the plan of the White House to end the war in Gaza to Hamas in Doha”.

Earlier, a senior Hamas official told the BBC that the group had remained open to the study of any proposal that could end the war in Gaza, but stressed that any agreement must protect Palestinian interests, ensure a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and end the war.

Asked about the group's arms, the manager said: “The weapons of the resistance are a red line as long as the occupation continues.

“The question of weapons can only be discussed within the framework of a political solution which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian State at the borders of 1967.”

The announcement of the plan comes only a few days after Netanyahu attacked the recognition of a Palestinian state by several Western countries during a combative speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Netanyahu described the recognition of “shame brand” which sent the message that “the murder of Jews is bearing fruit”.

Dozens of civil servants and diplomats organized a walk while walking towards the United Nations podium, leaving large parts of the vident conference room.

Look: dozens of moments come out while Netanyahu speaks in the UN

While Trump has firmly supported Netanyahu since his return to the White House for a second term, he has become more and more frustrated by the movements of Israel in recent weeks.

Trump expressed his embarrassment in the face of Israel’s recent strike against Hamas members in the keys to American Qatar.

Before the press conference on Monday, Netanyahu called Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al-Thani of Qatar from the White House to express his deep regret that the missile strike of Israel has involuntarily killed a Qatari soldier.

The Israeli army launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the attack by Hamas against southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 66,055 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas Ministry of Hamas in the territory.

A body supported by the UN recently confirmed that famine took place in Gaza City. Earlier this month, a United Nations commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed a genocide in Gaza – which Israel firmly rejects.

