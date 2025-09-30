How a closure of the American government could affect the economy





The main points to remember, a government closure from October 1. The Republicans and Democrats are likely to remain an impasse on the funding of the federal government. A closure, which would lead to around 900,000 federal workers dismissed, at least temporarily, could have significant effects on the economy if it lasts a certain time. A closure could also delay key data versions, in particular the highly anticipated report in September jobs which should be due later this week.

With the Republicans and Democrats to an impasse on the funding of the federal government, a partial closure of this week seems more likely than not.

On Monday, President Donald Trump was to meet legislators from both parties to negotiate an agreement to maintain the government on the move, according to reports of several points of sale, but the expectations of success were low. Players were recently 72% of a closure on October 1, according to the Paris Polymarket website.

Senate legislators are in a confrontation on the financing of health care. Last week, the Republicans and Democrats lowered the proposals for the financing of others in the Senate, the Democrats demanding a decline in the Republican Cups in Medicaid, and the extension of a tax credit from the Biden era which reduces the premiums of the plans of Obamacare by hundreds or thousands of dollars per month. Republicans need at least several democratic votes to keep the government open because Democrats, while Minority, can block the legislation using the Senate's Flibustier rule.

If negotiations fail, many government functions would stop at 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, although some, including military and social security, would continue to operate. The impact on the economy and the financial markets could be significant, especially if it takes place for weeks or more, economists said. Here is what experts say could happen to the economy during a closure:

What it means for you

A closure could endanger the overall health of the economy, which already suffers from the acceleration of inflation and a slowdown in the labor market. It could also delay the main economic relationships which stimulate the feeling of the market and are closely monitored by the federal reserve because it determines interest rates.

Hundreds of thousands of workers have dismissed

The federal government could dismiss hundreds of thousands of workers, at least temporarily. Based on the past closings, Goldman Sachs economists estimated that 900,000 people will be returned home, but will review at the end of the closure and they will return to work. This is what happened during the last closure, which took place during Trump's first term in 2019. It was also proven to be the longest closure in history, 35 days.

However, this judgment could take place differently. Trump's administration threatened to permanently dismiss workers dismissed instead of competing them as in previous closures, expanding deep staff in federal agencies started earlier this year, according to a white house service note, reported by Politico.

“The administration has a certain flexibility to determine how to work when closing and could delay from the approach that previous administrations have adopted,” Alec Phillips and Ronnie Walker by Goldman Sachs wrote in a comment.

Economic growth would slow down, but not much

The layoffs as well as the suspension of government services would result in the economy, although it is probably not very important at the start, according to several forecasters.

“The economic impact of an closure would probably be modest,” wrote Nomura analysts, led by the developed market manager, David Seif, in a comment.

The judgment would result in economic growth from 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points each week, they continue, they estimated.

The unemployment rate would also increase temporarily for the month of October, as workers on leave will be counted as unemployed in official surveys.

The judgment takes place in the context of an economy which already shows red flags in several important areas, the labor market deteriorating in recent months and accelerating inflation due to prices. If past experience is a guide, the closure could demoralize consumers more, whose perspectives on the economy were already flowing.

“It is important to understand that the American economy is already on EDGETHE knives the job market has softened and inflation has increased,” said Michael Linden, principal researcher at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a progressive thinking group. “The addition of a government closure to the mixture will certainly not help you, and in fact has the potential to slow down economic growth. By how much we do not know, but this is certainly not worth the risk.”

Important delayed reports

The closure could also temporarily leave investors and political decision -makers in ignorance of the state of the economy: in the past, closings have delayed the publication of important economic relationships, and this could easily reproduce. Financial markets and officials of the Federal Reserve look at a crucial report on the labor market due on Friday, but this report and others later in the month could be delayed if the closure takes place.

“Almost all of the federal data versions would be reported until the end of the stop and that the versions of subsequent data could be delayed if data collection is affected,” wrote Phillips and Walker.

