Trump again threatens a 100% price on films made outside the United States





President Trump again suggested that the films made outside the United States should be subjected to a 100%price, a decision which, according to him, would help to rejuvenate cinematographic production in America, but this was greeted by skepticism in many in Hollywood.

Our film to make films was stolen from the United States of America, by other countries, as is the flight of candies to a baby, wrote Trump in an article Monday morning on his social platform Truth. California, with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly affected! Consequently, in order to solve this long-term, endless problem, I will impose a 100% price on all the films made outside the United States.

The message did not include details on how such a price would work or how it would be taken. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

This is not the first time that Trump has launched a price on films made abroad to fight against the so-called leakage production.

In May, Trump said that he authorized the trade department and the US trade representative to start the institute process a 100% price on all the films that arrive in our country that are produced in foreign land.

This announcement surprised the studio leaders, who said at the time that they had not noticed moving. Shortly after, the governor of California Gavin Newsom contacted the White House, offering to work together to create a federal incentive on the film tax, which many in the industry said they would prefer at a price.

Newsom responded to Trumps DIG by sharing on X, a screenshot of a news title detailing the recent increase in Californias Repudé Film and Tax Tax Credit Program requests next to a title on Hollywood Studios actions after Trump's initial call in May for a 100% rate on films made outside the United States as we almost know, Newsom wrote Newsom in his post. Almost as Donald Trump does not absolutely do it.

Countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand have developed generous film credit programs, which, with lower costs, have increasingly attracted productions from American California have been particularly harshly affected by the production exodus.

In response, the States have also increased their individual tax credit programs, including California, which has now more than doubled the annual amount allocated to its film and televised tax credit program and expanded its eligibility criteria.

The Motion Picture Assn., The lobbying arm of the big Hollywoods studios, was not immediately available to comment.

On Monday, representatives of the California congress reiterated their support for a federal program of incitement to film tax to support American cinematographic activity.

Note that a price could have had involuntary and harmful consequences, Senator Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) said that he was ready to work with this administration and his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to adopt a major federal tax credit.

The California senator is currently working on a proposal for a federal incentive on the film, said a spokesperson for Schiff.

The representative Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), a former film producer, also called for a movement on a federal tax incentive, saying that a 100% price on films made abroad would only increase the costs for consumers.

I’m relieved that President Trump recognizes that we are losing a signature American product: the national cinema and television industry, she said in a statement. I hope that the president will join us for a pioneer of a real solution that leverages the rules of the game with international competition.

