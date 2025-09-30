Voted to recognize massacre at the British Labor Party member meeting | Israel-Palestinian crash news





This measure was in a position of war by putting pressure on the British government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The British Labor Party lawmakers decided to admit that Israel was committing massacre in Gaza.

The delegation of the Labors Party Conference approved the emergency consent to support the UN Investigation Committee's investigation, and earlier this month, Israel concluded that it had committed massacre. Voting was strongly supported by trade unions.

The decision argued that in contrast to the Labor Party leader, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the contrast minister, the massacre of mass murder should be determined by the international court, not politicians.

Israel is faced with a case accused of committing massacre in Hague's International Court (ICJ).

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy reaffirmed his position after the meeting.

In other words, it means that the ICJ and ICC with the judges and the judiciary must determine the massacre problem regarding the agreement. He added that politicians like me did not do so, he believed in the rules -based order.

But the public sees what he sees and makes his own judgment for what he sees, he said.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign's campaign organization, said the vote was a big defeat of the government.

This historical vote must now be a government policy. Comprehensive sanctions against Israel and full weapon prohibition measures.

If the government tries to ignore this moment, it will deny the facts, oppose public opinion, and are increasingly isolated worldwide, and will also be in war with its own political parties.

Palestinian behavior and protest of solidarity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs blamed labor decisions and X: [Israeli] Prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [US] president [Donald] Trump is tired of Washington to end the war in Gaza, and the British Labor Party decides to accept Hamas and fully adopt a lie, including fake reproductive campaigns.

The world is with the United States and Israel as an effort to end the war. Labor said he was standing with Hamas.

Labor votes came only one day after Richard TICE, deputy director of the UKS Far Right Reform Party, visited Israel. Gideon Saar, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his opposition to UKS against the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly and expressed his letter of gratitude for Israel.

Later, the protesters identified as SAM P took less than 10 minutes and picked up a large Palestinian flag and asked: Why is Britain still armed with Israel?

Later, the protesters identified as SAM P took less than 10 minutes and picked up a large Palestinian flag and asked: Why is Britain still armed with Israel?

He added that labor is a sponsorship of the Palestinians' hunger.

Reeves responded. We understand your cause and recognize Palestinian countries. But we are now the party of the government, not the protest.

Outside the venue, the police confirmed that the government arrested 66 people against the government's ban on Palestinian behavior.

The demonstration began on Sunday afternoon and was holding a sign of about 100 people. I oppose massacre. I support Palestinian behavior.

The British government banned Palestinian behavior in April and designated it as a terrorist organization. A few weeks after the activists sprayed red paint on the royal air force plane, where the activists were holding weapons for Israel.

