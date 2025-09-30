The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia “renounces” his American visa while the tensions between the two nations increase





Bogota, Colombia (AP), the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia renounced his American visa to protest against a decision of the US State Department to revoke the Visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian government announced on Monday.

The decision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rosa Villavicencio comes as tensions between the two nations degenerate on issues that include drug policy, the war in Gaza and an American naval accumulation in neighboring Venezuela.

Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia has not answered questions about the type of Villavicencio visa, he declared in a press release that he was not interested in diplomatic visas that limit opinions “or limit the sovereignty of the country.

On Friday, the US State Department revoked President Petros Visa after participating in a New York demonstration against the war in Gaza, in which Petro called for the creation of an international army to release the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

By holding a megaphone and wearing a Kffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian scarf, Petro called on American soldiers to disobey President Donald Trumps, adding that they should not point their rifles against humanity.

A few hours after the demonstration, the ministry declared on social networks that it would cancel Petros Visa because of its reckless and incendiary actions.

Petro was back in Colombia when the announcement was made after spending several days in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly. He wrote on X that he did not care about punishment because he is also an Italian citizen and could go to the United States without visa.

The revocation of Petros Visa marks a new hollow in the relationship of leftist leaders with the Trump administration, which has placed Colombia this month on a list of countries which, according to them, do not respect their international commitments to limit drug trafficking.

David Hart, an immigration lawyer based in Miami, said that he was very rare for holders of non -immigrant visas such as those who have tourist or diplomatic visas to give up their travel license.

He said people who don't want to travel to the United States can just let their visas expire and then choose not to renew them.

They do this for the media and to show solidarity with Petro, Hart said about the efforts of foreign ministers to give up his visa.

Wilfredo Allen, an immigration lawyer from Miami, said there was no official procedure to quit smoking on a non-immigrant visa. He added that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombias will probably have to send a letter to the United States Embassy to request the cancellation of his travel license.

If you don't want to travel to the United States, you can just choose not to come, said Allen. I had never seen someone take their time to give up a non-immigrant visa.

