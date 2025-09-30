



The value of British weapons imported by Israel has reached an exclusive factual analysis of Israeli tariffs in June this year.

The British government announced that in September 2024, 29 licenses, which were believed to be used to seriously violate the international humanitarian law, stopped the license that could be exported to Israel. About 350 licenses are activated, and more than 160 of them are listed as military.

The British government said it is moving to IDF that it is preventing the sale of items used for the current conflict of Gaza. [Israel Defence Forces].

Our analysis of Israel's tax authorities shows that about 400,000 ammunition in England passes the Israeli customs in June 2025.

The exact characteristics of the item are not specified in the record, but have been listed under the category, including bombs, grenades, torpedoes, missiles and mines. This statistics cannot identify the end users of ammunition.

Our discovery said that there is a reasonable basis for Israel to conclude that Israel has four massacre in Gaza, that is, murder, serious physical or mental injury, intentional destruction, and prevention of birth.

The committee said that other countries need to hire all the means that can be used reasonably to prevent the massacre of the strip.

Israel said that the committee's report was distorted and falsely dismissed and the expert panel acted as a Hamas proxy.

In response to our analysis, the British government told the prosecutor. We have taken all possible measures to accept the weapon control system very seriously and not provide licenses for British military exports that can be used by Gaza's IDF.

Record a high import value in June

According to our analysis, about 400,000 unspecified items were sent to Israel in the UK in June 2025.

This delivery is a bomb, grenade, torpedo, mines, missiles and similar wars and parts; Part of the cartridge and other ammunition and projectiles and shots and cartridge WADs.

This category has a subcategory called bullets and cartridge. The ship was not in this subcategory, but was marked as a person.

We asked both the British and the Israeli government for more information about a specific shipment, but we did not provide anything.

August bullet

Our analysis also shows a significant value of British weapons shipping for Israel in August 2025.

The items received through one shipping are classified as bullets according to Israel's customs codebook. This delivery consists of 110,000 units of about 20,000 units.

In that month, other shipments were classified as parts of parts of tanks, shotguns, or rifles, and were re -classified as a wide range of projectiles, explosives and ammunitions in other subcategories.

The shipping value of August is more than 150,000, the second largest monthly amount in this record.

data

Our monopoly analysis will look at the tariff data of about 8 million Israeli tax authorities from January 2022 to August 2025.

This data includes monthly summary of the quantity and value of the products imported by Israel in each country. Like other countries, the Israeli record does not specify exactly what is being delivered, but uses international customs code to summarize a wide range of categories.

We started in England and isolated products classified as customs codes for weapons and ammunition. We also included a product under the code for some of the tanks, but excluded the blade weapon similar to the knife because the military application is less likely.

In the data, the end users of these ammunition cannot be identified.

This data was previously investigated in the joint report of the Progressive International and Palestinian Youth Movement, but it is too early to capture record expensive shipments during the summer.

What does the Israeli government mean?

The Israeli government spokesman told the prosecutor when he asked for more information about shipment. The confidentiality of the Israeli tax law cannot disclose additional information. However, the category specified in the inquiry may necessarily contain a wide range of items, not ammunition or weapons.

What does the British government mean?

The British government spoke to FactCheck. Last year, we stopped the military equipment export license with IDF that could be used in Gaza's military operations. We do not export bombs or ammunitions to use in the military operations of Westbank or Westbank.

Report based on Israel's customs or tax data does not distinguish between living ammunition and sports ammunition for the use of civilians, or items that can stay or re -export to Israel.

We have taken all possible measures to accept the weapon management system very seriously and not provide licenses for British military exports that can be used by Gaza's IDF.

(Update 17:35 September 29, 2025: At the time of publication, Israeli Tax Authority was not accessible online. WEVE can be downloaded again after posting this article.)

