



A Taiwan logo semiconductor manufacturing company (TSMC) displayed on a smartphone screen

VCG | Visual China Group | Getty images

The Trump administration pushes Taipei to move investments and the production of fleas in the United States so that half of the American fries are manufactured at the national level, in a decision that could have implications for the national defense of Taiwan.

Washington had discussions with Taipei on the 50-50 “split in the production of semiconductors, which would considerably reduce American dependence in Taiwan, US Secretary to Trade Howard Litnick in News Nation in an interview published during the weekend.

Taiwan would produce more than 90% of the advanced semiconductors in the world, which, according to Lutnick, is worrying due to the distance from the island nation against the United States and the proximity of China.

“My objective, and the objective of this administration is to obtain a manufacture of fleas considerably in the field that we must do our own fleas,” said Lunick. “The idea I launched [Taiwan] was, let's go to 50-50. We produce half and you produce half. “”

The objective of Lunick is to reach around 40% of the national production of semiconductors at the end of the current mandate of US President Donald Trump, who would take northern $ 500 billion in local investments, he said.

The bastion of Taiwan on flea production is thanks to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the largest and most advanced contractual flea manufacturer in the world, which manages production for heavy goods vehicles like Nvidia and Apple.

It is believed that the critical position of Taiwan in the world production of fleas would have defended the island nation against direct military action from China, often called the theory of “silicon shield”.

However, in his news interview, Lutnick minimized the “Silicon Shield” and argued that Taiwan would be safer with a more balanced chip production between the United States and Taiwan.

“My argument for them was, well, if you have 95% [chip production]How will I do it to protect you? Are you going to put it on a plane? Are you going to put it on a boat? “Said Lunick.

As part of the 50-50 plan, the United States would always be “fundamentally dependent” of Taiwan, but would have the ability to “do what we have to do, if we have to do it,” he added.

Beijing considers the democratically governed island of Taiwan as its own territory and has sworn to recover it by force if necessary. Taipei's current ruling party has rejected and pushed such claims.

This year, the Chinese army has organized a number of large -scale exercises off the coast of Taiwan while it tests its military capacities. During one of China's military exercises in April, Washington reaffirmed his commitment to support Taiwan.

More in exchange for defense

Lutnick’s statements on the interview with the News Nation nation are aligned with Trump's previous comments, suggesting that the United States should obtain more in exchange for its defense of the island nation against China.

Last year, the presidential candidate at the time, Trump, said in an interview that Taiwan should pay the United States for defense and accused the country of “stealing” the United States flea company.

The United States was once a leader in the world market for semiconductors, but lost market share due to changes in industry and the emergence of Asian mastodons like TSMC and Samsung.

However, Washington worked to reverse this trend through several administrations.

TSMC has been building manufacturing facilities in the United States since 2020 and has continued to accelerate its investments in the country. He announced intentions to invest an additional $ 100 billion in March, carrying his total planned investment to $ 165 billion.

The Trump administration recently offered 100% prices on semiconductors, but said that companies investing in the United States would be exempt. The United States and Taiwan also remain in commercial negotiations likely to have an impact on tariff rates for Taiwanese companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/taiwan-should-only-produce-half-of-americas-chips-says-us-commerce-chief.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos