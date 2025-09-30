The American closure is looming while Trump and the Democrats finish meeting without agreement





The United States rushes towards a government closure on Tuesday evening, and there seems to be little appetite on each side of the partisan division to avoid it.

A final meeting between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders in the Congress has made little progress. If anything, the two parties dug more deeply in their positions.

“I think we headed for a closure because the Democrats will not do the right thing,” Vice-President JD Vance told journalists after the White House meeting. “You do not put a firearm on the head of the American people and say:” Unless you do exactly what the Democrats of the Senate and the Chamber want you to do, we will close your government “.”

The chief of the Democratic Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that there were still “very big differences” between his party and the White House.

No one looked optimistic.

These positions hardened on Monday evening after Trump published an AI video making fun of the Democratic management.

He represented the chief of the Hakeem Jeffries minority dressed in a sombrero and a false mustache, and Schumer saying in an artificial voice that undocumented migrants should obtain free health care. The two men responded with anger, with Jeffries calling him fanaticism.

In terms of fundamental requests on each side, the Republicans want a short -term extension of current expenditure levels which essentially give a kick to the legislative can a little further.

They are satisfied with how things are happening, especially since the Trump administration has implemented discounts of spending by itself, without the help of the Congress budgetary sets.

Democrats want this practice to end.

What is the interest, do they wonder, by negotiating agreements in terms of expenses if Trump will ignore them?

They also want a firm agreement to renew government health insurance subsidies for low -income people who expire at the end of the year, something that Republicans have been reluctant to do so far.

These are the positions of negotiating both parties, but the government's closure fights are more than policies, it is a policy.

Republicans think they have the high politics.

The party which makes requests in exchange to keep the government open in this case, the Democrats generally obtain the share of the lion of the blame when a stop occurs.

Trump and the Republican Congress leaders already claim that they are reasonable.

They are they, they say, who just want to buy more time to negotiate without the negative consequences of a closure.

Of course, Democrats do not see this in this way.

They believe that health care is a winning problem for them, so they want the debate to be whether millions of Americans will lose the ability to afford medical insurance.

Temporary financing of the government for seven weeks, in their opinion, is close to this deadline for grant without any appreciable progress.

This complicates all this for Democrats is the reality that many Republicans seem in peace with a fence of prolonged government.

The head of the White House budget, Russ Vought, recently disseminated a memorandum explaining how the Trump administration would use a closure to make new long -term discounts of federal expenses and employment lists.

Government positions and programs deemed “non -essential” during the closure will be definitively closed an expansion of the Cups of the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) earlier this year.

But democratic leaders seem to believe that threats are a bluff or a negotiation tactic.

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, called “an intimidation attempt”.

“Donald Trump has dismissed federal workers since the first day – not to govern, but to scare,” said Schumer. “It is not new and has nothing to do with the funding of the government.”

Schumer and his colleagues leaders of the Democrat Congress are also subject to intense pressure from their political base to quickly hold in the face of republican attacks.

In March, the Democrats of the Senate were faced with withered criticism of their own party for having concluded a six -month spending agreement with the Republicans, while Trump was in the midst of his Doge's budget washing campaign.

This time, Democrats may feel obliged to trigger a stop to demonstrate their determination.

In the end, however, a stop fight is a testing test. It is a test on which side is best capable of tolerating political pain.

Democrats can see an advantage to combat Republicans, but will they be willing to withdraw as federal programs and cherished government services, including those of low-income Americans, are closed?

Republicans can speak of the government's reduction, but as a party in place, they might have the most to lose if the public atmosphere has considerably smiles.

The closing of the most recent government, during Trump's first term, lasted 35 days, establishing a record as the longest in American history.

Although the fight has expenses on the American border wall proposed by the president, it ended because the federal air traffic controllers who worked without salary began to stay at home, threatening a massive disturbance for American air travel.

The closures can be unpredictable. And although the two parties seem to have itching for a fight, we do not know when, nor how, this fight will end.

