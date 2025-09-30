COUNT TO CONTROL, what happens when the United States government freezes?





In the absence of a last-minute financing agreement between the political parties at the Congress, the United States heads for a closure Wednesday with incalculable consequences for the American economy.

But what exactly does that mean?

The current annual federal budget expired on September 30, 2025. The next budget for the financial year 2026 is to take place from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

Certain public spending deemed essential such as social security, air traffic control and soldiers are considered compulsory and must continue to operate. They are therefore automatically authorized on a permanent basis.

However, other expenses are considered to be discretion and must be officially authorized each year by 12 bills of credits voted by the congress, this concerns almost everything else, from national parks to agricultural loans to financial regulators.

If these bills of credits are not adopted, there will be a closure, which is the suspension of non -essential public services, unless the congress passes at least at least a measure of stop called continuous resolution which temporarily authorizes certain discretionary public expenses during a specified period of time.

According to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Who is directly concerned?

In the event of closure, civil servants assigned to the supply of these non -essential public services are placed on unpaid leave.

Their colleagues in essential services must work, but without salary. After the closure, the salaries of the civil servants concerned, whether on leave or working, are paid retroactively.

The work resumes as soon as the congress adopts the necessary bills of credits.

In 2023, it took three successive continuous resolutions to avoid closing and ensuring the temporary functioning of federal public administrations, each time for a short period.

The problem is reappeared for the year 2025, which started in October 2024, because it was impossible to vote on the invoices of in time.

On September 23, 2024, a continuous resolution was adopted, authorizing discretionary public spending until midnight on December 20, 2024. On December 21, 2024, a new continuous resolution was adopted to allow the financing of discretionary public spending until March 14, 2025.

On March 11, 2025, a new continuity resolution was adopted to allow the financing of discretionary public spending until midnight on September 30, 2025. And this is where we are at the moment.

Very difficult negotiations at Congress

The problem is that a continuous resolution requires a majority of 60 votes out of 100 in the Senate. In the House of Representatives, a simple majority is sufficient.

In the house of 435 members, the Republicans have an absolute majority of 219 against 212 for the Democrats and 4 vacant posts.

In the Senate, there are 53 Republicans, 45 democrats and 2 independents in Caucus with the Democrats (Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine).

Consequently, the approval of a new continuous resolution requires the support of 7 Democratic senators.

But the Democrats make their support for the maintenance of certain social expenses that the Republicans reject.

Democrats have said that they would only connect to an agreement that extends tax credits related to the affordable care law, or Obamacare, which must expire at the end of the year. The Republicans claimed that the Democrats wanted to give undressed migrants hundreds of billions of dollars in health benefits.

What consequences for economic growth?

A suspension of discretionary expenses, which represent 27% of the total expenses of the federal government, has significant consequences.

First, it corresponds to a temporary decrease in the production of public services, which is a component of the gross domestic product.

Second, consumption by officials on unpaid leave falls strongly, which affects production in other sectors, which is also part of the gross domestic product.

For each week of closure, economists estimate the drop in real quarterly GDP, compared to its normal level, between 0.1% and 0.3%. A long month of judgment would therefore reduce real quarterly GDP from 0.5% to 1.5%.

Since civil servants ended up recovering their wages, which were simply postponed, there has been a certain catch -up in their consumption expenses after closing. A large part of their interrupted consumption expenses have simply been deferred.

After stopping, the gross domestic product is therefore slightly higher than normal. However, it is unlikely that any lost consumption will be fully found, such as the cost of lunch outside that officials on leave would have incurred if they had worked, their transport costs from home to the office, etc.

The closure would mean a suspension of payments by public administrations to their suppliers. Many companies would have difficulties and, for some, jobs could be in danger. Some bankruptcies would even be possible if closing lasts a long time. All this would exacerbate the drop in gross domestic product.

Imminent problem in the financial markets

Interest rates on US government bonds would increase because investors would consider them as a higher risk. A closure would therefore strengthen the fears of an American defect on its sovereign obligations in 2025, because it would be very difficult to reach an agreement on the increase in the debt ceiling by December.

Failure to comply with an agreement on the debt ceiling, which would prevent the government from taking new net loans, would have much more important economic consequences than those of a closure.

Higher interest rates on public debt could lead to a general increase in credit rates, in particular mortgage rates, exacerbating the real estate crisis and therefore the contraction of gross domestic product.

Other consequences: the closure would prevent the national flood insurance program, which is managed by the government and provides half of all flood insurance policies in the United States, from operating.

Potential buyers looking for such insurance to obtain their loans would be blocked. This would depress the real estate market more and exacerbate the negative impact on economic growth.

In addition, the closure would compromise the availability of statistical indicators which are necessary to guide investors in the financial markets and the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve.

A large part of the statistics is produced by public agencies whose activities are suspended.

In short, equity prices could drop due to higher interest rates, the drop in activity and statistical opacity. That Washington's political rupture would go as far as we know on Wednesday.

