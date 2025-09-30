How would a government stop affecting trips to the United States?





Although a short closure of the US government would probably not have much impact on plane trips, a prolonged dead end could cause disruption for passengers and financial losses for businesses, according to travel experts and industrial groups.

The Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration defines most of their employees as essential, forcing them to work even if the government firm and workers from other federal agencies are on leave. This means that airport screening, air traffic controllers, federal air marshals, security inspectors and other workers with the two agencies should continue to present themselves to work – without salary – even if legislators do not manage to conclude an agreement on federal funding.

But things could be disorderly if a closure dragged and government employees suddenly deprived a pay check under financial pressure, a former TSA officer told CBS.

“TSA officers should continue to come to work. But in the past, if a closure exceeds two weeks, agents are starting to become frantic and they stop going to work,” he said, adding that agency staff could call sick and even seek other job possibilities if a stop persists.

Any shortage of workforce that may result in growing airport safety lines. For example, around 10% of ASD workers called for patients when the 34 -day government was closed in December 2018 and extended in 2019, which raised screening times in large airports across the country.

“So, if the agents decide not to come to work, there are fewer staff control points and waiting times can potentially grow,” said Harmon-Marshall.

Unless one agreement at the Congress, a closure would start at 12:01 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1. If the legislators adopted a bill of expenditure, the TSA and the FAA workers would have the right to pay for any time worked during a closure.

$ 1 billion

The US Travel Association, a commercial group, warned that a government closure could cost $ 1 billion per week to the economy, while disturbing passengers and injuring businesses in the travel industry.

“An judgment exacerbates staff shortages among agents of the transport of transport security and air traffic controllers, threatening longer airport safety lines, flight delays and cancellations,” the group said in a letter of September 25. “It interrupts the hiring and training of new air traffic controllers when we are already short more than 2,800 controllers on a national scale, and the restart of the process adds other delays even after the restoration of funding.”

The United States is already experiencing a shortage of air traffic controllers and has launched an effort to hire more than 2,000 additional controllers by the end of the fiscal year.

Neither the White House nor the Transport Service responded to requests for comments on the impact of a potential government closure on trips to the United States

On the other hand, it is unlikely that train trips will be disrupted if the government closes this week, according to the Rail Passengers Association, which represents railway travelers in the country. Although Amtrak receives federal funding and could possibly be assigned if a closure has dragged, the rail service is healthy enough to pay for short -term workers and maintain active trains, the group said in a statement last week.

Passport services are also deemed essential and should operate when closing the government.

