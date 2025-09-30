The UK applies sanctions on links to IRANS nuclear programs.





The United Kingdom sends a clear message to the designation and promise to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons by response to Iran's nuclear escalation, which decided to induce a snapback mechanism for more than 70 Iranians and organizations that follow the decisions of the UK, France and Germany in late August.

British sanctions have been applied to 71 individuals and organizations related to the IRANS nuclear program.

Iranian financial institutions and energy companies are one of the Iranians and organizations that are involved in promoting nuclear programs as well as one of the sanctions.

This measure causes a snapback mechanism in accordance with the decision of the UK, France and Germany, imposing sanctions against the randoms following Iran's nuclear escalation.

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said:

Irans Nuclear Program has long been a serious concern for the international community with a serious threat to world peace and security. The international community repeatedly gave Iran a chance to provide trusted confidence in the intention of the program.

Iran has spent a lot of time and effort to solve this problem through negotiations after accumulating the reserves of uranium, which has been strengthened 48 times since the first stop of JCPOA nuclear transactions in 2019. In July, we provided Iran with the last opportunity to avoid sanctions again, but Iran decided not to participate.

We will continue to pursue diplomatic paths and negotiations, and Iran calls to continue to observe.

This sanction package sends a clear message to Tehran. We will continue all stages needed to develop this nuclear weapon.

The announcement was made with the European Union and followed a few months with Iran with Germany and France.

The Irans Nuclear Program has long been a serious threat to international peace and security, and has broken almost all limitations imposed in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA). This includes accumulating 48 times rich uranium stockpiles over the JCPOA limit and enriching 440 kilograms of uranium to 60%. Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to this level and scale.

As part of the SNAPBACK process, additional measures will be presented in the future, including a law for complying with the UN's duty of sanctions.

In accordance with the implementation of Snapback sanctions, the UK is also trying to present legislation to force each additional measures. With partners, this will aim for finance, energy, transportation, software and other important industries that develop the nuclear escalation of Iran.

Yesterday, the next individual and organization were approved by the British government. 60 individuals are sanctioned with asset freezing and disqualification, and two organizations are subject to asset freezing, and nine individuals are subject to asset freeze, disqualification and travel.

The following individuals are subject to prohibition of travel, freezing assets and disqualification of directors.

President Aliza Kanche-Guard Nades Rastkhhhhhahaid EsmailChalilipour Hoseyn Faqihian Behzad Soltani Aghazadeh, Reza Namjoo, Majid Salehi, Ali Akbar

The following organizations are equipped with asset freezing and disqualification.

Arian Bank Banco International de Desarrollo Bank Melli Bank Melli Bank Melli Printing and Publishing Company (BMPPC) CEMENT Investment and Development Company (CIDCO) EUROPAISCH-IRANISCHE Handelsbank Ag (EDBI). Melli Agrochemical Company PJS Melli Bank Plc Onerbank Zao Persia Persia Persia International Bank Plc이란 Sina Bank Tosee Taavon Bank (일명 협동 조합 개발 은행)이란 알루미늄 회사 핵 연료 Production and Procurement Company (NFPC) MACHINE SAZI Arak (MSA) Research Research Developy (Bonab Research Development Instries) Bonab Restear Aron Inson (Bonab Restear Snogplation Instroing) Bonab Restear SnogPlation (Bonab Resteart Inso) Insurance Company is an IoEC KALA NAFT EMKA COMPANY AGHAJARI Petroleum and gas producer (AOGPC) Arvandan Oil & Gas Company (AOGC) Industrial and Mine (Iran Oil and Gas Producers) oil and gas companies Iil and gas oil and gas oil and gas oil and gas oil and gas gas pipeline and gas gas pipeline and telecommunication companies (IOPTC) Masjed-Soleuman Oil & Gas Company (MOGC) NAFTIRAN Intertrade Company (aka NAFTIRAN Trade Company) Iranian Oil Company (NIGC) National Oil Company (NAIOC) International Iranian Petroleum Company (NAIOC) International Iranian oil company LTD PTE LTD National Iranian Oil Company Nederland Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) NITC (National Iranian Tanker Company) North Drilling Company (NDC) Petro Suisse Intertrade Company (Petro Suisse) Petroan Development Company (Petroan Petropars Petropars) LTD. Petropars Resources Engineering LTD Petropars UK Limited South Zagros Petroleum and gas producer Good luck shipping company LLC

Asset frozen is applied to the following organizations.

Petroleum Energy Department

Background:

Asset frozen: It is prohibited to deal with frozen funds or economic resources that are generally owned, holding or controlled by a specified person under asset frozen. It allows you to use funds or economic resources for direct or indirectly or indirectly or indirectly or for the designated person. Participate in the activities with the purpose of intentionally intentionally bypassing financial sanctions directly or indirectly. British financial sanctions apply to all British territory and all people in the territory and anywhere in the world. Prohibition of Travel: Travel is a person who is excluded from Article 8B of Immigration Act in 1971 means that a designated person must enter the United Kingdom or refuse to leave the remaining vacation. If the disqualification directors are applied, the sanctions of disqualification directors are applied to the person who is sanctioned for the purpose of a designated person for the purpose of a foreigner who can act as a director of a British company. Company formation or promotion.

