Trumps increase the H-1B visa costs that will know American competitiveness





September 29, 2025, 2:28 p.m. HAE

By Ali Velshi

This is an extract adapted from the September 28 episode of Velshi.

For many foreign workers, America feels less and less like an opportunity land. The best and brightest in the world are starting slowly for the moment, and not willing to turn away from the United States, saying that it is unstable, unwilling and too expensive to work here.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump signed an executive proclamation that upset the visa process for highly qualified foreign workers. Under the new policy, employers wishing to hire these people under an H-1B visa will now be forced to pay fees of $ 100,000.

For decades, the H-1B visa has been a coveted program. If you have an H-1B, it means that America, the lighthouse of ingenuity and innovation, wants you to work, that you are looking for and that you build in the United States to obtain a H-1B visa has been a source of great pride for over 30 years.

But now, for many, it is not worth it. An Indian IT graduate in Texas told Reuters: it is difficult to move to Canada or Europe everywhere that really wants us. And other countries want it: China, Germany and other nations are deploying new incentives to collect the same talents as the United States growing up now.

Economists warn that the United States risks brain flight that could undermine its global competitiveness. Lose engineers, doctors and researchers who stimulate innovation and maintain afloat industries. These are not only technologies or factories on the collapse of vital industries, such as health care.

The health care industry is already struggling with a shortage of qualified doctors, nurses and health professionals. An analysis of the National Center for Health WorkForce predicts that the United States will face a shortage of more than 124,000 doctors by 2027.

The gap should only expand in the decades to come. By 2037, the analysis predicted a shortage of more than 187,000 doctors in the United States

To fill the gaps in health care coverage, the United States hires doctors from abroad. In 2024, almost a quarter of medical residents in the United States were foreign nationals, according to the association of American Medical Colleges. Last year, the Ministry of Internal Security estimated that 17,000 health professionals came here on H-1B visas.

However, due to the new policy of new administrations, the American Medical Association and other groups now warn that the increase in visa costs will distance these doctors, which leaves patients without care.

The Us Health Care WorkForce Related Upon Physicians from Other Countries to Provide High-Quality and Accessible Patient Care, the Physicians Groups Wrote in a Letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Adding that they urgent the administration to categorically consider h-1b physicians entry Interest of the country, and waive the new application fee for h-1b physicians, so they can continue to be a pipeline that provids health care to us patients.

Ali Velshi

Where is the Runcia and Allison Detzel contributor.

