



Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, talks to the high military leaders of the navy Body Quantico Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

President Trump defended the use of American troops in American cities and told American commanders that the military would be used against “the enemy inside”.

“It will be a great thing for people in this room, because it is the enemy of the interior, and we must manage it before it becomes uncontrollable,” Trump told those who gathered for the very unusual event in Quantico, in Virginia. “He will not become out of control once you are involved at all.”

Trump said that he told the defense secretary Pete Hegseth that the United States “should use some of these dangerous cities such as training courses for our soldiers”, a reference to the cities led by Democrats who, according to him, have high crime rates that make them uninhabitable.

The Comitatus Posse Comitatus law, almost 150 years old, limits the use of federal troops in the application of the American soil law to a few exceptions and gaps.

Trump also spoke of the deployment of national guard troops in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, where heads of state dispute its power to deploy troops without request from the state.

Trump and Hegseth, who also spoke on Tuesday, reiterated for American military commanders the reason why the administration had renamed the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of War.

“The name change reflects much more than the brand change, it is really a historical reaffirmation of our objective, our identity and our pride,” said Trump.

Hegseth, who made a “warrior philosophy” at the heart of his point of view of the military, said that the goal of the department would be exclusively “war fights”, even if he told us opponents not to test the country, using a vulgar military argot fafo to describe what would happen if they did.

Hegseth said that the new renowned war department had lost its way and had become the “revival department” and added: “to ensure peace, we must prepare for war”. He made fitness a key element of his remarks and announced that “anyone carrying the uniform will pass the PT test twice a year, and passes the size and weight requirements”, including generals and admirals.

“It is unacceptable to see the big generals and admirals in the Pentagon,” he said, and also announced a ban on beards and long hair.

Hegseth also declared that he had ordered a complete examination of the pentagon definition of what he considers “toxic leadership, intimidation and hazing to allow managers to apply standards without fear of reprisals or second riddles”.

He said that these behaviors could cross a line, the terms have been armed.

“If it makes me toxic,” said Hegseth, “then too bad.”

Trump also used the opportunity to highlight his prowess of recovery in the world (although the record has been mixed); attack his political rivals, including former president Joe Biden; And the difficulty of resolving the Ukrainian-Russia conflict, which, according to him, would be easy to do.

The presence of military leaders from around the world in a central location presented the challenges of both an operational and national security perspective. The president's attendance added to these challenges.

The lack of details leading to Tuesday remarks led to speculations that HegSeth could use the opportunity to draw generals. The Secretary of Defense has long called to reduce the number of admirals and generals, which are more than 800, by around 20%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/30/nx-s1-5557232/hegseth-generals-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos