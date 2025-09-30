



Today, the Office of Civil Rights (EDS) and the Office of Rights of the United States (HHS) announced that the Minister of Minnesota (MDE) and the Minnesota State High School (MSHSL), Office of Civil Rights (HHS ICM), the American Ministry of Health and Social Services (HHS) and Minnesota State High School (MSHSL). The discovery of non-compliance (or the notice of violation, the joint observation) concluded that the MDE and the MSHSL violated the ban on title IX of sex discrimination by allowing men to compete in female sports and to occupy intimate female facilities.

The joint discovery determined that, in several years, MDE and MSHSL allowed the male athletes to compete in the women's Alpine ski team, the Nordic female ski team, the female butt team, the female athletics team, the women's volleyball team and the Fastpitch Softball team for girls.

The EDS OCR launched its initial investigation after the MSHSL publicly declared its intention to violate the federal law on anti -discrimination and the president won over the executive decree of February 2025 to prevent women from sports for women. In June 2025, ED raised its existing and HHS surveys launched a compliance review of MDE and MSHSL after a widely reported incident showed a male athlete from Champlin Park High School overlooking a MSHSL softball match for girls, leading Champlin to a state championship. The male launcher dominated the female athletes in five consecutive games, only abandoning only a deserved race during 35 rounds and withdrawing 27 female strikers.

For too many years, the political leaders of Minnesotas has been on the wrong side of justice, common sense and the American people. Now the Minnesota Ministry of Education and Minnesota State High School League are on the wrong side of title IX by allowing men to participate in women sports, the ED's acting assistant for the acting assistant for civil rights Craig Trainor said. The Trump administration will not allow Minnesota or any other state to sacrifice the safety, fair treatment and the dignity of its students to appease the false idols of radical genre ideology. Once a education program or an entity takes federal funds, compliance with title IX becomes compulsory. And the federal government will hold the minnesota responsible until it recognizes this fact.

Minnesota allows male athletes to participate in designated sports for women, who refuses women equal opportunities under title IX that they deserve in sports competition, said HHS OCR director Paula Stannard. Minnesota does not recognize the fundamental biological differences between men and the female differences that justify the unique teams and are essential to ensure fair and safe competition for girls and women.

ED and HHS have published a resolution agreement proposed to MDE and MSHSL to voluntarily resolve their violations of the title IX within 10 days or risk an action in an imminent application. The resolution agreement requires the following elements of action:

The MDE and the MSHSL must cancel or revise any orientation allowing men to compete in girls sports to comply with title IX and to reflect this insofar as the law of the State is in conflict with title IX, the federal law preempts the law of the State; MDE will issue an opinion at the level of the State to all the entities funded by the federal government operating interscholastic athletics programs imposing their strict compliance with title IX by separating athletics and intimate facilities according to sex; The opinion will force these entities to adopt definitions based on the biology of man and women and remind them that the non-compliance of title IX places their federal funding in danger; MDE and MSHSL will submit the training, procedure and the process of treatment of the updated IX IX for the OCR and HHS OCR EDS to examine and approve, and will dispense the approved training in MDE and MSHSL staff; The MDE will restore to female athletes all records and titles diverted by male athletes who participate in female categories and send to each woman a letter of apologies in the name of the state of Minnesota for having allowed her educational experience to be spoiled by sex discrimination. MDE will require in writing that MSHSL takes parallel measures; And MDE will require that each school and MSHSL submit to MDE an annual certification according to which they have respected title IX.

Background

In June 2025, OCR publishers raised its investigations to the title IX on MDE and MSHSL to the Title IX Special Investigations Team, a joint investigation partnership with the DOJ. The same month, HHS OCR launched a compliance review based on the participation of the male athlete in a softball championship of MSHSL High School. Ed and HHS have found that this male athlete has participated in the Softball Varsity Fastpitch team in Champlin Girls since 2023 and each season has led the program to a victory record against the softball teams in competition for girls.

In addition to allowing male athletes to compete in several female sports teams, the MDE and the MSHSL have several orientation policies and documents which incorrectly and illegally describe the obligations of application of the title IXS. Toolkit MDES 2017 to ensure that safe and solidarity schools for transgender students and not in accordance with transgenders wrongly support that title IX obliges schools to provide transgender students with the right to participate in athletics in a manner compatible with their gender identity. It also stipulates that transgender students and not in accordance with gender should have the possibility of using the toilets of their choice. In addition, MSHSL directives indicate that it allows you to participate in all students in accordance with their gender identity.

Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance.

