The confidence of American consumer decreases again while the Americans are concerned about the inflation, of the labor market





Consumer confidence in the United States of Washington (AP) decreased again in September while the pessimism of the Americans on inflation and the weakening of the labor market continued to grow.

Read more: the favorable federal inflation gauge accelerated slightly in August, shows the report

The board of directors said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell 3.6 points to 94.2 in September, down 97.8 in August. It is a greater decline that analysts have not expected and the lowest reading since April, when President Donald Trump has deployed his pricing policy.

A measure of the short -term expectations of Americans for their income, its commercial conditions and the labor market fell to 73.4, remaining well below 80, the marker who can report an upcoming recession. Consumer assessments of their current economic situation fell from 7 points to 125.4.

The writing responses to the survey have shown that the references to prices and inflation have increased this month, regaining its major position as the main concern of consumers concerning the economy. Prices' notices have decreased this month but remain high, said the board of directors.

Government data published earlier this month showed that inflation has increased in August while the price of gas, grocery store and air rates jumped.

Consumer prices increased by 2.9% last month compared to the previous year, said the Labor Department, compared to 2.7% in the previous month and the biggest jump since January. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, basic prices increased by 3.1%, as in July.

Although unemployment and layoffs are historically weak, there has been a significant deterioration on the labor market this year and growing evidence that people have trouble finding a job.

Earlier this month, the Government said that UNF-UNIRS US-enlarged employers added 22,000 derisory jobs in August, after 79,000 disappointing employment gains in July. Worse, the revisions of the figures in May and June shaved 258,000 jobs on previous estimates. The unemployment rate was 4.3%, the highest since October 2021.

Also on Tuesday, the Labor Department indicated that job offers in the United States in August remained at 7.2 million, almost the same as the previous month.

In addition to the persistent effects of 11 interest rate increases by inflation inflation combatants in 2022 and 2023, economists say that recent hiring sagging could also be the result of Trump's policy, in particular its radical and constantly evolution of imports, repression on illegal immigration and purges of federal work.

Many companies are locked in a position “without rental, without fire”, fearing to expand the wage bill until the effects of Trump prices are clearer.

More job data occurs on Friday when the government publishes its data on the September labor market, analysts providing for 50,000 employment gains.

The share of consumers expecting a recession in next year has increased modestly in September at the highest level since May.

The survey respondents who said they intended to buy a new or used car in the near future, while the share of those who claimed to have planned to buy a house reached a four -month summit.

Those who said they planned to buy articles with large tickets such as household appliances have changed little compared to August with large variations in a categories between categories.

