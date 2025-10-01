Latest: A house thinner than the bus is sold at 1.1m -look inside | Money News





TESCO can change its mobile service so that some customers pay more for phone and text.

From the end of this month, TESCO MOBILE PAY-AS-YOU-Go-Go-Go starts to move to the standard required plan.

This replaces existing lights, rocket packs and triple credit tariffs.

The planned 3G switch off at the end of the year is proceeded.

It offers the same scope, but the Essentials plan requires more costs for telephone and text than the current light tariffs.

For people in rocket packs or triple credit tariffs, the fare is the same.

The costs for the Essentials tariffs are as follows.

Call for Standard British Number -25p 25p MinutetexTs -10P Message Data -10p -15p a minutepicture message -55p message

TESCO MOBILE will send you notifications before being migrated to a new plan.

First of all, you can get a 30 -day phone, text and data for free, based on average use for the last three months.

If you do not select the bundle after expiration or finish, you can continue to use the phone, but the standard fee is charged.

A TESCO MOBILE spokesman said, “As we go to Essentials TorIFF, our new salary provides everything you need with simple 30 days of data, minute and text.

“The bundle starts at just 5 and starts using unlimited calls and texts on all bundles of 10 years of age or older. We always help, so if you have any questions, go to the nearest TESCO mobile phone store and talk to your friendly colleagues.”

How can you avoid the additional cost?

To save money, it is a good idea to buy a bundle transaction.

TESCO MOBILE can start from 5 for 500MB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts.

More than 10 bundles include unlimited text and data, and customers can use 4G calls for the first time as customers go.

To be willing to switch, there is a cheap alternative to the market.

Lebara offers a 30 -day plan for SIM a month, providing customers with 1000 British, text and 5GB of data.

If you rarely use your phone, it is better to adhere to the new standard fee for TESCO MOBILE.

MoneySavingExpert has a useful tool for searching for SIM transactions that are best suited for your needs. You can find it here.

