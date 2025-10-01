



Ramona Klein poses for a photo in a classroom of the former Indian industrial school in Fort Totten in the North Dakota. Klein attended the boarding school from 1954 to 1958. Dan Koeck for the Washington Post / Via Getty Images Hide Legend

Dan Koeck rocking tables for the Washington Post / Via Getty Images

“When I went to the boarding school, I was 7 years old,” said Ramona Klein, addressing a group dressed in orange shirts during a vigil earlier this month in Washington, DC “My parents did not see me other than a little during the summer for four years. Some parents did not see their children for 12 years.”

Klein frequented Fort Totten Indian Industrial School in Dakota from north from 1954 to 1958. She said that he was cut off from her family was only one of the many tests she was confronted as a student in an Indian Federal boarding school, in addition to abuses and negligence.

She and many others will mark Tuesday the day of the orange shirt at events across the country, in memory of the tens of thousands of indigenous children who attended these schools, whose goal was to “kill the Indian Save man”.

The day of the memorial is marked in Canada every year on September 30, when he is officially known as the national day for truth and reconciliation, and is increasingly observed in the communities of the United States.

Klein spoke earlier this month during the vigil at the conference center of the Indian Games Association near Capitol Hill.

There, organizers of the National Assoring Boarding School Healition Coalition have passed out orange t-shirts which read “each child counts”. Klein, citizen of the Turtle Mountain band from the Indians of Chippewa, is the vice-president of the group.

From 1819 to 1969, the federal government funded more than 400 Indian boarding schools. Aboriginal children were often withdrawn from their home and sent to these schools, sometimes hundreds of kilometers away, where many have been mistreated and neglected.

A survey by the Interior Department revealed that, more than 60,000 students who have attended Indian Federal Internships, at least 973 Hawaiian and Aboriginal children in Alaska are dead.

“There were physical abuses, sexual abuses, emotional abuses, school abuses, intellectual abuses and negligence,” said Klein. “If I did not start to heal, it would have an impact on my children and my grandchildren.”

Orange shirts honor Phyllis Webstad from the STSTSWECEM'C XGETTT First Nation, which frequented a Canadian boarding school when he was a child. She now gives lectures and writes about experience, including her story about how an orange bright shirt that her grandmother had bought so that she could wear in her new school was removed on the first day.

For current indigenous students, the honor of the Orange shirt day is considered a way to recognize and correct how education was used as a weapon against native children.

“It was a genocide. We have survived, we are resilient,” said Nani Mahkuk-Guaman, a student leader at the University of Minnesota Morris. A building on the campus was part of an Indian federal boarding school from 1887 to 1909.

Observances there, she said, are a way to “create happy memories in a place where students have not experienced happiness”.

Honoring the survivors of pensions “is a way for us to heal,” said Mahkuk-Guaman, 21, a descendant of the Menominee tribe of Wisconsin and the Winnebago tribe of Nebraska. “And to help us understand what our parents, all our loved ones have experienced.” Several members of his family have attended boarding schools.

Horrors experienced in boarding schools in the United States have been hidden for decades or rarely recognized. It is only recently, from 2022, the federal government accepted the responsibility of its role.

Some survivors have been reluctant to share what happened to them, even with a close family.

But Klein and others believe that it is important to talk about their experiences, before it is too late.

“If we do not remember what happened, it will get lost,” said Klein, 78.

