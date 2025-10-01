



President Donald Trump told a rally of military leaders on Tuesday that they should use American cities as training fields to combat what he called an interior war.

We must use some of these dangerous cities such as training courses for our soldiers, the National Guard, but the army, Trump told an audience filled with better generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia.

He told commanders that the defendant of the fatherland was the most important priority of the military and suggested that the leaders present could be responsible for helping federal interventions on the application of laws against an invasion of cities led by Democrats, such as Chicago and New York.

On Tuesday, he suggested that Afghanistan, where more than 2,400 American soldiers and hundreds of Afghan soldiers and civilians were killed in a brutal war of two decades were safer than the American capital before the intervention of federal governments in August.

Washington, DC, was the most dangerous and dangerous city in the United States in America, and to a large extent beyond and beyond. You are going to Afghanistan, they had nothing like it, Trump told military leaders.

The remarks occurred one day after the president and first lady Melania Trump organized a reception for 50 families of gold stars in the White House. The rally included families of soldiers who have lost dear beings in Afghanistan.

The capital of the nations continued the Trump administration for having deployed the National Guard within the limits of the cities, the DC general office, alleging that administration efforts are an involuntary military occupation.

The best US military commanders listen to President Donald Trump, talk to the basis of the Marine Corps quantico, Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Quantico, Virginia. (Evan Vucci / AP)

The Democratic leaders of Oregon challenged the deployment orders for the Guards de l'Oregon before the courts, filed a complaint against Trump, HegSeth and the Secretary of Internal Security on Sunday, Kristi Noem, who accuses the administration of going beyond his executive powers and of founding his actions on an extremely hyperbolic hyperbolic pretext.

The president says that Portland is a city ravaged by the war in the headquarters of interior terrorists. The defendants thus violated the sovereign power of the Oregons to manage its own law implementation activities and the resources of the National Guard, Oregon officials said in the trial.

According to CNN, the newspapers of the Portland police office show more than 100 calls launched to the immigration of immigrants and customs of the city this year for reasons including disorders, unwanted people and shots.

A riot was reported outside the ICE building, when the NO Kings national rally in June became violent in the region, which caused three arrests.

Some current and former defense officials have raised concerns in the military era that deployments seem authoritarian and threaten to go bankrupt between military and American citizens.

It will only be our soldiers are part of us. It will be his guys in uniform, these armed thugs, the Major-General Retired Randy Way, who was chief of the National Guard office, told Military Times earlier this month.

The crime has continued to decrease since more than 2,200 members of the guard deployed in Washington. The members of the guard also focused on the embellishment efforts which have been the subject of public parks areas which, according to officials, were neglected in the midst of the national service shortages of the national service after discounts, buyouts and contract gels initiated this year by the Ministry of Government Effectiveness.

The members of the guard released 1,133 bags of waste, spread 1,045 cubic cubes of mulch, removed five trucks of plant waste, released 7.9 miles of road, painted 270 fence, 400 pruned and packaged trees 6030 pounds of food, according to the latest data provided on Monday by the joint working group in charge of the DC Deployment.

