



US President Donald Trump spoke to the country's best generals and admirals on Tuesday at a rare meeting, which required that all the best brass is parked from around the world to appear in person in Quantico, Virginia.

Trump said he had signed an order to set up a military rapid reaction force to respond to civilian disorders, saying that soldiers would be involved in his repression on a number of democratic cities.

“We are going to straighten them one by one, and it will be a major element for some people in this room. It is also a war, it is a war of the interior,” said Trump.

“After spending billions of dollars to defend the borders of foreign countries, with your aid, we defend the borders of our country,” he added.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who called for the meeting last week, led Trump's transformation of the US military, after recently changing the name of the Defense Ministry agency to the Department of War.

Hegseth told top American brass that too many leaders had been promoted for bad reasons according to the race, gender quotas and “first historical”.

“The era of politically correct, too sensitive leadership, not to face all the terms of everything, at all levels,” said Hegseth.

“We have become the” Réveil Department “,” said Hegseth by launching the event in Quantico, Virginia. “But no longer now,” he added.

'Fat generals'

Hegseth has radical changes in the way complaints of discrimination are treated and how accusations of reprehensible acts are studied, claiming that the current system has the leadership of the Pentagon to walk on “egg shells”.

“If the words I'm talking about today make your heart flow, then you should do the honorable thing and resign,” said Hegseth.

He also discussed grooming standards and physical form, claiming that there would be new fitness tests: “It is completely unacceptable to see large generals and admirals in the corridors of the Pentagon.”

“The era of non -professional appearance is over. More Beardos,” said Hegseth to the public, referring to a new rule that everyone must be shaved, unless they serve special forces.

“We don't have a soldier full of Nordic pagans,” he added.

Loosen anti-intimidation and hazing rules

Hegseth said that his department will work to loosen disciplinary rules and weaken hazing protections.

He said he had ordered an examination of the “Definitions of the Ministry of So-called Toxic Leadership, intimidation and hazing to allow leaders to enforce standards without fear of reprisals or second riddles”.

The intimidation and toxic leadership have been the suspected cause and confirmed behind many military suicides in recent years, which has led to new rules to try to prevent them.

Hegseth called for “changes to the retention of unfavorable information on staff files that will allow perpetuation, serious or minor perpetuation managers not to be burdened by these perpetuity offenses”.

“People make honest mistakes and our mistakes should not define an entire career,” said Hegseth.

'Peace through strength'

Hegseth criticized environmental policies and transgender troops, presenting his vision and Trump's vision on “warrior ethics” and “peace by force”.

He rejected the efforts of the previous administration to present the idea that “our diversity is our strength”, which he described as “crazy error”.

“They had to extinguish the vertiginous declarations of I and LGBTQE +. They were told that women and men are the same thing, or that men who think they are women is completely normal,” said Hegseth.

The Pentagon chief said that new measures were not trying to prevent women from serving.

“But with regard to any work that requires physical power to make a fight, these physical standards must be raised and neutral gender,” said Hegseth.

“If women can do it, excellent. Otherwise, that's what it is. If it means that no woman qualifies for certain combat jobs, that he is not intention, but it could be the result,” he added.

Published by: Dmytro Hubenko

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-tells-generals-us-faces-war-from-within/a-74191215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

