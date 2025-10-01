Business News Live: The UK economy increased 0.3% in 2Q, but produced due to decrease in damage





More than 100 jobs at Lindsey OIL Ceiling Station with Union Slams

Searches for buyers were in progress, but major labor unions criticized the government's commitment to mocking government promises, and overlapping was the responsibility of people with power.

It has been reported that 500 out of 420 employees directly hired by 255 employees and 255 of the 500 contracts will remain on the Lindsey site.

Prax appointed an administrator during the summer and at the time, Michael Shanks Energy Minister Michael Shanks insisted that the wealthy owner would put his hands in his pocket and provide appropriate rewards for workers, and that he could not wash his employee's obligations.

Read more

KARL MATCHETT30 September 1725 September 17:04

Business and money -September 30th

In the morning, from the general company to the stock market update to more economic data updates, the UK is one more time, from more economic data updates to tell how the UK draws its budget.

Karl Matchett30 September 2025 September 06:57

The UK economy increased 0.3% from April to June 2025.

ONS has announced the UK's major accounting figures for two months from April to June.

The most important of the headline levels was that the economy increased 0.3 % during this period, which slowed down 0.7 % in the first quarter of 2025.

Perhaps the second quarter of last year was 0.6 %.

KARL MATCHETT30 September 2025 September 07:14

The revised figure shows the strong performance of the UK at the end of 2024.

Obviously -this figure released today is not new. These are the modified numbers of the ONS after slightly checking the data in each set and slightly changed.

Often they often modify the total percentage to the amount to provide more true readings based on data that can be difficult to deal with in the tight turnaround for the initial reading value.

This does not contain changes in 2025 so far, but there are some changes last year.

LIZ McKeown said:

Today's figures include better information about R & D, complex multinational companies' activities, updates and improved data sources, and the improvement of economic measurement, including the activities of complex multinational companies.

The growth of 2024 has not been recovered as a whole, but this new figure shows that the economy grew a bit less stronger than our early estimates suggested, but later achieved better results.

The quarterly growth rate of 2025 is not reflected.

In the recent quarter, we have seen a slight reduction in the services faced by consumers, despite the growth of the entire service, there is little growth rate for household savings and consumer expenditures, little consumer expenditure, and the service faced by consumers.

KARL MATCHETT30 September 2025 September 07:19

Why is the British economy slowing from 1Q to 2Q?

Rachel Reeves and the rest of the government are desperate for economic growth, but as the minister mentioned yesterday, there were quite a big external factor to face this year.

But they also produced their own.

ONS is one of the big reasons why GDP growth has decreased in the first quarter of the year as people rush to overcome the impressions through certain transactions, including housing purchases.

Their statement mentioned that today's staff drops were raised in February and March 2025 before some of the stamp missions were changed in April, and to some extent the US tariff change.

KARL MATCHETT30 September 2025 September 07:30

At the end of last year, the economy grew faster than expected.

As mentioned, there are no revisions to the 2025 estimates, but there are some changes last year.

In essence, the economy was less than expected in early 2024, but it grew more than expected until the end.

Overall growth is estimated to have increased by 1.1% overall in 2024, ONS said.

This graph helps to show visually.

(ONS)

KARL MATCHETT30 September 2025 September 07:45

The retail price is 1.4% inflation last month, but food prices would have peaked.

The figures of British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Nielseniq other than the UK's economic data (although clearly related) show that the number of stores is increasing today.

Annual store price inflation increased 1.4 % in September.

Although it increased from 0.9 %in August, food price inflation remained the same at 4.2 %after most of this year.

Other non -food items were lower than a year ago, but last month, it returned to almost 0.1 %.

Helen Dickinson, CEO of BRC, said: Consumers' prices are rising because of its global factors and global factors and supply chains for high national insurance and wage costs.

KARL MATCHETT30 September 2025 September 08:00

British production decreased by 0.8% due to a decrease in worry of Reeves.

Returning to economic data, WEVE gained numbers in the ONS, which shows the industrial field that contributed to the overall growth of 0.3%.

Information and communication services have grown 2.5 %, while human health and social work activities are the second largest contribution in the service, which is 1.2 %.

In production, medicines were easily lead contributors and increased 6.9 %, but overall production decreased 0.8 %.

This will be the main areas of Reeves and CO that production and manufacturing cannot afford to decline.

However, nine of the 13 subcations in the production field, including metal, manufacturing and repair, food, drinks and tobacco, have fallen.

Karl Matchett30 September 2025 September 08:20

Furniture that saves more costs due to budget uncertainty

We now return to one of the economic experts who looked at the data, including these revised GDP numbers, as well as accounts that show furniture saving and expenses.

This is a bit more saving the family, and considering the uncertainty and negative economic announcements of the domestic front, it is cautious about the personal financial situation.

Thomas Puh, a senior economist at RSM UK, a taxpayer, said that the speculation of the budget would undermine trust.

Headline growth was maintained at 0.3%in the second quarter. However, the reduction rate has already increased from 10.5%to 10.7%. This was led by an increase in non -fuel -saving, suggesting that consumerism could save more costs after tax and tariff increased in April.

In the future, the second half will be more difficult than the first six months. Inflation reaches 4%, and a combination of weak labor market weakens means that the actual wage growth slows to zero. In addition, the possibility of more interest rate cuts this year seems thin.

Wild cards will have a lot of speculation on taxes in the upcoming budget. The danger is that we can be repeated last year and can grow effectively in the second half. Overall, we expect to grow about 1.3%this year.

Karl Matchett30 September 2025 September 08:40

The Labor Party MP demands to abolish national insurance.

Chris Cutis, a Labor Party MP, said the Labor Party meeting should replace national insurance.

Jeremy Hunt is probably right to remove national insurance. But increase your income tax and pay money. He said that the movement of simplicity is good.

He also urged Rachel Reeves to make a bold choice in the budget.

If you don't have an easy decision, you can make the right decision. We must try to raise more [revenue] Rather than we have to create more headrooms than we have experienced in the past.

KARL MATCHETT30 September 09:00 September 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/gdp-uk-economy-q2-report-live-updates-b2836246.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos