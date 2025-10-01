Katie Schoepfer calls the List of the United States for 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup for women





Atlanta (September 30, 2025) The head coach of the national team of women under 17, Katie Schoepfer, appointed the 21 players who will represent the United States during the World Cup of women under 17 of FIFA 2025 which will be held in Morocco from October 17-NOV. 8

The United States will open the tournament against the equator (3 p.m. he / 8 a.m. local time) on Saturday 18 October. Then, the Americans will face China PR on Tuesday October 21 (noon he / 5 hours locally) and will finish group C against Norway on Friday October 24 (9 a.m. he / 2 p.m.. The three games in group C of the USAS will be played at Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 3) in Sale, which is just outside the capital of Rabat.

2025 US UN-17 Women Women Women WORLD CUP TEAM ASSTER by position (club; hometown; caps / goals U-17):

Goalkeepers (3): Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.; 0), Evan O'steen (Florida State; Grapevine, Texas; 10), Peyton Tray (Slammers FC Hb Koge; Aliso Viejo, California; 6)

Defenders (6): Meila Brewer (Ucla; Overland Park, Kan.; 5/0), Pearl Cecil (Virginia; Encinitas, California; 10/1), Natalie Chudowsky (New York SC; Westport, Conn. Plains, NJ; 0/0), Sydney Schmidt (Sporting Jax; St. Johns, Florida; 9/1)

Midfielders (6): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, California; 8/1), Riley Kennedy (UNC; Holly Springs, NC; 4/1), Jaiden Rodriguez (USC; San Diego, California; 15/3), Chloe Sadler (Roca FC; Hyde Park; 10/1), Annetasia FC; Hyde Park, Utah; 10/1), Annler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah; 10/1), Annler (La Roca FC; Hyde Park, Utah; 10/1) Showler-Little (Players Development Academy; Boonton, Nj; 3/0), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.;

Forwards (6): Maddie Dimaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Finton, Mo.; 0/0), Micayla Johnson (Chicago Stars; Troy, Mich.; 13/7) California; 2/1)

For these players to be part of the first U-17 World Cup of the first team, it is a great honor and having so many talented players who present themselves on a world scene is a big step forward for the game, said Schoepfer. Our team is united who cares deeply with each other and represents their country. They are ready to play their best in this tournament, which is a part of vital importance of their growth as players thanks to our national team programs. We sincerely appreciate collaboration with clubs and colleges to allow these players to have this experience.

For the second time, the American list will showcase professional players, three in fact. The Star striker of Chicago Micayla Johnson, the striker of the Gotham FC Mak Whitham and the attacker of Utah Royals KK Ream. Reams' goal against Portland thorns on August 29 made her the youngest scorer in the history of the NWSL, totaling only 52 days after her 16th birthday. The FIFA U-17 2024 Women's World Cup was the first time that professional players have been presented.

Whitham made its regular NWSL season debut on March 15, 2025, as a substitute in time of time during the opening of the season against the Reign of Seattle. This appearance made her the youngest player in the history of the League at 14, 8 months old.

Players born January 1, 2008 or after are eligible for this World Cup. Schoepfer chose 16 players born in 2008, four born in 2009 and one, Whitham, born in 2010. Fourteen players will be 17 years old at the start of the World Cup and six will be 16 years old. Whitham, who will be 15 years old, as well as the four players born in 2009, are eligible for the following years 2026 FIFA U-17 WEMPE WORK CUP.

Schoepfer appointed 13 players who were part of the American team who finished at the group's summit in the Concacaf Women's final in 2025. Jaididen Rodriguez and Scottie Antonucci, Johnson and Osteen are the only players on the list who also played in the World Cup of FIFA U-17 2024 when the United States took third place, Since the inaugural tournament in 2008. Osteen has won the golden glove.

The FIFA U-17 2025 Women's World Cup marks the first time that this tournament will include 24 nations, up compared to the previous 16s. The 24 countries are divided into six groups of four teams each. After playing in groups within the groups, the two best teams of each group and the top four finish of third place will go to the final of 16, when the competition will become a direct elimination tournament. This year's tournament marks the first of what will now be an annual competition with the next first editions that are held in Morocco.

FIFA Youth World Cups are an important part of the continuous accent on the American path, which emphasizes increased programming so that national young teams can create more opportunities for young players to progress in the path of the senior national team in order to represent their country during a world championship.

List notes: Among the USAS, three professional players, KK Ream has played the most minutes in the NWSL this season. She recorded 174 minutes in nine games, with her only goal. Johnson played in the most games, 14, while seeing 146 minutes of action. Whitham played 55 minutes on six appearances. Last year, four collegial players and four USAS 2024 FIFA U-17 FIFA U-17 WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WOMEN WHO MARCHED against Colombia, goalkeeper Evan Osteen started five games in goal and midfielder Jaididen Rodriguez in five games. Scottie Antonucci played in three games on the bench. Defender Meila Brewer is a first -year student at the UCLA this season at the age of 16 after reclassifying two years ahead of the calendar to attend the university. With seven career goals at U-17 level, Johnson is the top scorer on this list. Only Rodriguez, a colleague from the FIFA 2024 FIFA WWC team, has more caps 15 in Johnsons 13. The 13 players who were part of the qualification team of the USAS CONCACAF are: the goalkeepers Peyton Trayer and O'Steen, the defenders Schmidt, Pearl Cecil, Natalie Chudowssy and Cali Oneil, Midfield Scottie Antorce, Rilie, Ridowssy and Cali Oneil, Scottie Scottie Antorciccic, Rilice, and Cali Oneil, Scottie Antoric, Ricilc Kennedy, Rodriguez and Chloe Sadler, and the attackers Nyanya Touray, Johnson and Elayna Kocher.eighteen of the 21 players were capped at the level U-17, with just the rescue goalkeeper Ella McNeil, defender Olivia Robinson and striker Maddie Dimaria still to win a U-17 caps. Johnson (13), Sadler (10), Osteen (10) and Cecil (10). For players on the list are from California, the most of all states. As a player, Schoepfer was in the American pools of national youth players from U-17 to U-23 and started every four years for the Penn State University, the distinctions twice, while scoring 48 career goals. In his professional career, the attacker made 100 appearances with the Boston Breakers in two professional football leagues for women and the National Womens Soccer League. She played the first four seasons of the NWSLS, and her 100 games for Breakers are the third more in the history of the club. The native of Connecticut was inducted at the Connecticut Football Football Temple in 2019. USAS players 2024 FIFA U-17 WOMEN WOMEN CUP currently play professionally in the NWSL. The United States will start the trip with a training camp in Spain before arriving in Morocco several days before the first game. Three training players will join in the United States for the pre-tournoi camp in the defender Claire Kessenger (this Europa Femenino; Barcelona, ​​Spain), the midfielder Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, California) and the attacker Addy Feldman (Utah Celtic Fc; Salt Lake City, Utah)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2025/09/katie-schoepfer-names-us-roster-2025-fifa-u-17-womens-world-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos