Money Talks: UKS's Supreme Law Company Gained by a newly qualified lawyer

Legal Cheek's monopoly study found that the UKS TOP company has revealed a salary packet with a junior lawyer, and 20 fresh 20 pieces were not trained.

Last year, NQ salaries have increased rapidly, and major companies have announced their boosts almost every day between May and August.

According to our latest figures, the average NQ salary is 118,756 in more than 100 costumes in most of the company's list, which is almost 5% higher than the report over the past few years. The waves of salaries are especially led by the pressure to attract and maintain the best talent when seducing a new lawyer of 180,000 new lawyers, especially for US companies. 18 American costumes in London now pay more than 170,000 people.

In the wave of this increase, silver circle popped out. Ashursts Rise is one of the largest WEVEDs this year and NQ PAY has increased from 11%to 140,000. BCLP, Travers Smith and newly prepared Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer added 10,000 people in 10,000, respectively, and now sit at 115,000, 130,000 and 145,000, respectively. Rounding the silver circle is MACFARLANES, and we returned the first pace to reach the milestone, which has been steadily holding 140,000 last summer.

Magic Circle, meanwhile, remains 150,000 after the Freshfields jumped from 125,000 to 150,000 in May last year. This latest change leaves the Silver Circle on the heel of Magic Circle.

For more analysis of the year, you can scroll over the table, but first premise the overall summary of NQ salary.

How much can you earn as a newly qualified lawyer? Legal Company NQ Davis Polk & Wardwell 180,000 Gibson Dunn 180,000 Paul Weiss 180,000 SULLIVAN & Cromwell 177,000 GOODWIN 175,000 KIRKLAND & ELLIS 175,000 Sidley Austin 175,000 White & Case 175,000 Debevoise & Plimpton 173,100 Latham & Watkins 173,077 Fried Frank 173,000 Morgan Lewis 173,000 Milbank 170,455 Weil Gotshal & Manges 170,000 Willkie Farr & Gallagher 170,000 Akin 167,000* Morrison Foerster 167,000* Paul Hastings 167,000* DECHERT 165,000 Jones Day 165,000 ropes & grey 165,000 Clear Gattlieb 164,5,5,5,5,000 Strawn 160,000 Cooley 157,000 A & O SHEARMAN 150,000 Cliff Chance 150,000 150,000 Mayer 150,000 150,000 Raise and May 150,000 Baker MCKENZIE 145,000 HERBERT HIRBERT HILLS KRAMER 145,000 ASHURST 140,000 HOGAN HOGAN LOVELLS 140,000 MACFARLANES 140,000 Norton Rose 135 FullAper 130 Travers Smith 130,000 KATTEN 125,000 Lead Smith 125,000 CMS 120,000 Simmons & Simmons 120,000 BCLP 115,000 K & L Gates 115,000 Taylor Wessing 115,000 EverSheds SUTHERLAND 110,000 Squire Patton Boggs 110,000 Watson Farley & Williams 107,000 Gowling WLG 105,000 PINSENT 105 PINSENT MASONS Masons. Stephenson Harwood 105,000 dentons 104,000 hfw 103,500 bird & bird 102,000 Addleshaw Goddard 100,000 MISHCON de Reya Osborne Clarke 97,000 Bristows 95,000 Fieldfisher 95,000 RPC 95,000 WITHERS 95,000 Russell Speechs 93,000 Farrer & CO 89,000 FORSTERS 86,000 Clyde & Lear Wors. 85,000 kennedys 85,000 Lewis Silkin 85,000 TLT 85,000 Trowers & Hamlins 85,000 HOWARD KENNEDY 83,000 PENINGTONS MANCHES COOPER 83,000 Wiggin 83,000 Wedlake Bell 82,000 Gateley 80,000 Hill Dickinson 78,500 Irwin MitChell 78,000 Nampy 78,000 Michmores 78 Michmores 78 Hicks Beach 78,000 Maple Tale Temple Dale 75,400 Bates Wells 75,000 Wink Worth Sherwood 75,000 Burges Salmon 72,000 BIRKETTS 70,000 Weightman 70,000 STEVENS & BOLTON 66,000 Walker Morris 65,000 FOOT 63,000 MILLS & REEVE 61,000 brabnes 48 moore 48 moore 48 barlow. Attorney 36,000 Accutraine Non -Applicable BEVAN BRITTAN DAC BEACHCROFT DWF Group Undislected Greenberg Traurig UndisClordosclosed Haynes Boone Undricturecooke Private Shakespearth Martineau is open

*The law firm pays $ 225,000 to a newly qualified lawyer based in London. GBP picture calculated by legal cheeks on September 1, 2025.

Not all companies are following the trend. Some have frozen NQ salaries to solve salary compression or bundles. At least one company is intended to convert the specified funds for the original junior salary into the expanded bonus pool so that all lawyers from all over the company receive greater compensation. Others chose a subtle rise, and some increased to 1.1%last year, much lower than the British inflation rate from August 12 to August 2025, which was 3.8%. Of course, some US companies that are leading the market have never risen this year, but they remain firmly at the top of the table.

As a other large mover, Mayer Brown increases from 135,000 to 150,000 depending on Magic Circle, while Eversheds Sutherland and Katten increase from 10,000 to 110,000 and 125,000, respectively.

In 2026, you can see all salary data, including trainee charges, from the most list of law cheek companies.

